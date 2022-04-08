ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola: A modern Premier League rivalry

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBBC Sport looks back at the Premier League rivalry between Jurgen Klopp and...

www.bbc.com

SB Nation

Manchester City v Liverpool – The Opposition

Manchester City face the second of their biggest four tests of the season on Sunday as they entertain title rivals Liverpool at Etihad Stadium. The blues sit one point ahead of their Mersey rivals, with both having played the same number of games. Sunday’s match has been billed as the ‘title decider,’ but with twenty-one points still to play for, anything can happen as the season begins to wind down.
BBC

'Liverpool my biggest rivalry'

Pep Guardiola batted away Jurgen Klopp's comments that the Manchester City boss is the best in the world - but when it came to his squad, the Spaniard wasn't so modest. Speaking before Sunday's huge game against Liverpool, he said: "I say incredible things about my team. It's not my intention to praise myself. My team are the best.
BBC

Brentford: 'African Bees' buzzing in Premier League

If you had to pick the top 10 players in the Premier League in terms of minutes played per goal scored, Brentford's Yoane Wissa would probably be nowhere near your list. But the DR Congo international squeezes into a group led by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and featuring Riyad Mahrez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin de Bruyne and Son Heung-min.
The Independent

Pep Guardiola names Jurgen Klopp ‘biggest rival’ of his managerial career

Pep Guardiola claims his rivalry with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool is the most intense he has experienced during his managerial careerThe Manchester City boss famously clashed with Jose Mourinho when he and the Portuguese were the respective managers of Spain’s big two, Barcelona and Real Madrid.Yet he feels the level of competition City have faced from Liverpool in recent years has been a notch above anything he had to deal when he was competing with Real for LaLiga and Champions League titles.“In the last five years they have been the biggest opponent,” said Guardiola ahead of City’s eagerly-anticipated clash with their...
Daily Mail

Gary Neville insists Liverpool's title run-in is EASIER than Manchester City's... because they are playing 'APPALLING' Man United and Everton next!

Gary Neville has insisted Liverpool's Premier League run-in is easier than title rivals Manchester City's due to games against 'appalling' Manchester United and Everton. The Reds twice came from behind to draw 2-2 against City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in their crucial title showdown, leaving them one point behind the leaders with seven league games each left this season.
BBC

Man City v Liverpool: Confirmed team news

Manchester City make three changes from the side that beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals. Kyle Walker comes back into what is likely to be a back four, with Nathan Ake dropping out. Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden both start, with Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan dropping to...
The Independent

Everton vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Both sides badly need the points and one could end the weekend with a grim feeling that they’ll be outside the elite next season, albeit different contexts of what elite represents for both Everton and Manchester United right now.The Toffees are desperate for points to beat the drop and avoid the relegation zone, but they have just a one-point buffer at the bottom of the Premier League. At the other end, Man United want to get back into the Champions League but are three points and places off the pace of the top four, following a run of one win...
The Independent

Premier League title race: who has the best fixtures in the run-in – Manchester City or Liverpool?

After initially appearing to be done and dusted by Christmas, it now seems as though there may be a Premier League title race after all.Manchester City have hardly put a foot wrong since the start of the season, dropping points in just three games since the end of October, but Liverpool are right up behind them.After a difficult winter, Jurgen Klopp’s side dragged themselves to within one point of the defending champions with a run of 10 consecutive league wins.Sunday’s meeting at the Etihad was billed as a title decider, only to end in a 2-2 draw that decided very...
AFP

Man City and Liverpool brace for summit meeting

Manchester City and Liverpool meet at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in a Premier League summit meeting that could decide the title and set the tone for the rest of the season. "I wouldn't say I'm thankful that City is that good but it didn't deny our development," said the German, whose side have not won in the league at the Etihad since 2015.
