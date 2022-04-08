Man City v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola: A modern Premier League rivalry

Both sides badly need the points and one could end the weekend with a grim feeling that they’ll be outside the elite next season, albeit different contexts of what elite represents for both Everton and Manchester United right now.The Toffees are desperate for points to beat the drop and avoid the relegation zone, but they have just a one-point buffer at the bottom of the Premier League. At the other end, Man United want to get back into the Champions League but are three points and places off the pace of the top four, following a run of one win...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO