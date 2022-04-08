Man City v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola: A modern Premier League rivalry

After initially appearing to be done and dusted by Christmas, it now seems as though there may be a Premier League title race after all.Manchester City have hardly put a foot wrong since the start of the season, dropping points in just three games since the end of October, but Liverpool are right up behind them.After a difficult winter, Jurgen Klopp’s side dragged themselves to within one point of the defending champions with a run of 10 consecutive league wins.Sunday’s meeting at the Etihad was billed as a title decider, only to end in a 2-2 draw that decided very...
