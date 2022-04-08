ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
 2 days ago
A man suspected of concealing the deaths of his mother and sister nearly a year after their bodies were found buried in the backyard of their suburban Chicago house has been arrested on felony charges.

Lyons Police Chief Thomas Herion said Thursday that 45-year-old Michael Lelko would be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death.

Herlon said Lelko also could face federal charges in connection to his alleged cashing of his mother's Social Security checks for years after she died.

In August, police discovered the bodies of 79-year-old Jean Lelko and 44-year-old Jennifer Lelko.

Police say Lelko told them his mother died in 2015, and his sister died in 2019.

Because autopsies could not determine the cause of death for either woman, Herion said Lelko was not charged in the deaths of the 79-year-old and 44-year-old, the Associated Press reported.

Lelko told police that his mother was killed by his sister, who pushed her down the stairs and that he buried his sister after she became ill and died.

The AP reported that Lelko's brother is the subject of an investigation but has not been charged with anything.

