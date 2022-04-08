ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody Johnson To Make Debut On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ TONIGHT

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36FsWY_0f3dKxB600

There ain’t no slowin’ down CoJo this year.

Fresh off his very first #1 on mainstream country radio, “‘Til You Can’t”, Cody Johnson will be making his debut appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight:

“#COJONATION! I’ll be appearing on @FallonTonight TONIGHT! Make sure to check your local air times to tune in!”

Of course, he’ll be singing his hit single, which was co-written by Ben Stennis and Matthew J. Rogers. The song has garnered a total of 160 million global streams and is the lead single from Cody’s fantastic 2021 Human double album.

The Texas native recently became the third performer to ever sell out opening night of RodeoHouston, joining Garth Brooks (2018) and George Strait (2017) as the only other artists who share that accomplishment.

Make sure you tune in or record the show, because Cody’s about to Texas up New York City in the best way possible.

“‘Til You Can’t”

