Dallas, TX

Arrest made after man stabbed to death, set on fire in Dallas alleyway

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - Dallas police have arrested a 45-year-old man accused of stabbing a man to death, before pouring gasoline on his body and setting...

www.fox4news.com

CBS DFW

Medical Examiner Working To Identify Woman Found Shot To Death Inside Dallas Home

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a woman was found shot to death inside a home on Sunday afternoon, March 20, but at this point, have not been able to positively identify who she is. Police said officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of Los Gatos Drive around 4:40 p.m. Sunday when they found the victim. Since the victim did not have an identification card on her, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is still in the process of trying to identify her. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation. Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Derick Chaney, #7830, at 214-671-3650 or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 048986-2022.
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

54-Year-Old Man Killed in South Dallas Shooting

One man is dead after a shooting in Dallas on Thursday. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of West Laureland Road at approximately 2:31 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, they found the victim, 54-year-old Roy Eddie Williams, on the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Denton mother of slain 7-year-old, arrested, admitted trying to hide abuse

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department made a second arrest on April 5 in connection to the death of 7-year-old Phoenix Ho that happened on April 1. Sabrina Ho (credit: Denton Police Department) The second grader was found unconscious in the 1600 block of E. Mckinney Street. A neighbor who called 911 told authorities he was having a medical emergency. Medics arrived and took Phoenix to a local hospital where they notified officers that the child had suspicious and extensive injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital. As part of their investigation, detectives interviewed the child’s mother, Sabrina Ho...
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Detectives Release Armed Robbery Suspect’s Photo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect from an incident on Jan. 14 where a victim was shot in the arm. If you recognize this man, please call Fort Worth police. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) On March 21, they released an image of one of several suspects possibly involved in stealing the victim’s backpack at a food mart on Meadowbrook Drive. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4576.
FORT WORTH, TX
Oxygen

Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WFAA

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas motel, police say

DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD). The DPD said officers responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Ari Motel, located at 4154 Preferred Place. When officers arrived, the found a 37-year-old man and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Texas mom who blamed toddler's death on road rage arrested

A Texas woman who said her 3-year-old son was killed in a road-rage shooting has been arrested on a child endangerment charge, police said Thursday.Lacravivonne Monique Washington, 26, kept a handgun in her sport utility vehicle where it was accessible to her children, ages 2-4, who were unrestrained, according to a Dallas police affidavit.The investigation began Monday when Washington brought her son Jalexus Washington to Medical City of Dallas hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The child died, and the mother told police that he had been shot by an unknown person in a road-rage shooting.Investigators found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFAA

Dallas teen who crashed into house had been fatally shot, police say

DALLAS — A 16-year-old boy died after a shooting and crash in southern Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police identified the victim as Marvin Rivera. Officers had responded about 3:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of Diceman Avenue, near Cedar Crest and Kiest boulevards, where a car had crashed into a house, according to police news release.
DALLAS, TX
Daily Fort Worth

One person shot and killed in Sunday early morning shooting at Dallas restaurant, police

Dallas, Texas – One person was shot and killed in the Sunday early morning shooting that took place at a Dallas restaurant, the local authorities confirmed. According to the incident report, the victim in the fatal incident was identified as the 38-year-old Quinton Jamel Shields who was shot several times before he was taken to hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man Charged With Murder After Rowlett Gas Station Shooting Victim Dies

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect in a Rowlett gas station shooting was charged with murder after the victim died yesterday, a source told CBS 11. On Wednesday, March 30, police were called to a shooting at the Valero gas station at Lakeview Parkway and Scenic Drive. Officers said the victim was shot several times around 5:30 p.m. and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Two days later, on Friday, April 1, they succumbed to their injuries. So far, police have not named the victim. Police quickly identified the suspect and arrested him. He was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but the charges were upgraded to murder after the victim’s passing. A source told CBS 11 that a man charged with murder in Rowlett named Nevan Tyson Lydens was the suspect in the shooting, but police have not officially released his identity so far. Nevan Tyson Lydens has been charged with murder. (credit: Rockwall County Jail) Lydens is being held at the Rockwall County Jail on $1 million bond.
ROWLETT, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Investigating Shooting On Bexar Street That Left 17-Year-Old Dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead. It was around 7:30 p.m. on April 4 when officers were called out on reports of a shooting. When police got to the 6500 block of Bexar Street they found Salvador Milan in the front passenger seat of a 4-door sedan. He had been shot several times. Dallas Fire-Rescue was called and EMTs pronounced the teen dead at the scene. As of Tuesday afternoon Dallas police said they did not know the motive for the shooting, had no one in custody, and that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information about the murder or who knows the identity of the shooter is asked to call Detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or send an email to guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
DALLAS, TX
People

Family of 13-Year-Old Driver in Fatal Texas Car Crash 'Lost Everything' in House Fire Months Before

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
TEXAS STATE

