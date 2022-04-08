ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Effectiveness of a 3-year community-based intervention for blood pressure reduction among adults: a repeated cross-sectional study with a comparison area

By Rim Ghammam
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaised blood pressure is the leading risk factor for cardiovascular diseases. We aimed to demonstrate the effectiveness of a 3-year community-based healthy lifestyle promotion intervention at a neighbourhood level for blood pressure reduction among adults in the context of a political transition. We conducted repeated cross-sectional surveys including 1880 (940 from...

www.nature.com

