Effectiveness of a 3-year community-based intervention for blood pressure reduction among adults: a repeated cross-sectional study with a comparison area

This study explored the effect of heart rate (HR) on the stability and accuracy of blood pressure (BP) measurement and the optimal HR range for the most accurate blood pressure measurement in atrial fibrillation (AF) patients. A total of 583 patients (383 and 200 with AF and sinus rhythm (SR), respectively) were included in this study. The noninvasive blood pressure (NIBP), invasive blood pressure (IBP), and HR were repeatedly measured ten times at 30-second intervals for every patient. Both the AF and SR groups were then subdivided into five groups depending on the HR (i.e., < 60, 60"“80, 80"“100, 100"“120, and â‰¥120"‰bpm). The difference between the IBP and NIBP (i.e., â–³SBP) and the coefficient of variation (CV) were calculated, and the stability and accuracy of NIBP measurements were analyzed. CV and â–³SBP were significantly higher in the AF group. In the AF group, the CV of NIBP was highest when the HR was â‰¥ 100"‰bpm; and â–³SBP was significantly lower in the HR groups with 60"“80 and 80"“100"‰bpm (< 60"‰bpm, â–³SBP 11.62"‰Â±"‰2.64"‰mmHg; 60"“80"‰bpm, â–³SBP 7.10"‰Â±"‰1.92"‰mmHg; 80"“100"‰bpm, â–³SBP 7.10"‰Â±"‰2.95"‰mmHg; 100"“120"‰bpm, â–³SBP 10.52"‰Â±"‰2.72"‰mmHg; â‰¥120"‰bpm, â–³SBP 14.15"‰Â±"‰3.61"‰mmHg, P"‰<"‰0.05). The stability and accuracy of the NIBP in the SR groups were not affected by the HR. In AF patients, the NIBP stability was low when the HR was high, and the NIBP was often underestimated when the HR was high or low. Sixty to 100"‰bpm is the best HR range for measuring blood pressure in AF patients.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 18 DAYS AGO