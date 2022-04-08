Sunny 106.5 shares family-friendly ideas for weekend warm-up

Las Vegas is not for the faint of heart. You can’t arrive expecting to make the most of your time in the City of Sin without at least some sort of plan in place. The name of the game here, after all, is pacing yourself — at least according to Tinashe, and as a seasoned Vegas professional, we’re choosing to believe her wholeheartedly. “Most of the time that I come it's for a power 24 hours,” the singer says. “You come in, you party, and leave.”
SIMON Cowell wiped away tears of joy after being handed the key to the Las Vegas strip on Saturday night for his hit AGT Live variety show. Our footage shows Cowell being honoured by Sin City chiefs for his contribution to the party town's entertainment scene with many of his reality shows' contestants enjoying huge success.
The pop star said she was ‘excited’ to be out of her house as she put in a grueling workout in Hawaii. Britney Spears is living her best life after her conservatorship ended and she proved it once again via her Instagram on Thursday (March 31). The 40-year-old global icon shared an incredible video of herself looking absolutely ecstatic as she put in a grueling workout at a gym in Hawaii. She showed off an array of exercises on several different machines while rocking a red crop top and spandex shorts. The “Circus” singer added a soundtrack to the cute clip with the song “dollah bills” by Audrey Nuna.
Nothing is slowing Simon Cowell down! Complete with a brace on his left arm, the America’s Got Talent Extreme judge admits he’s gotten back on the bike. “I was out on it today. You've got to get back on the bike, literally,” he tells ET’s Kevin Frazier during an event for America's Got Talent Live at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
Always keeping up! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have surprised people with their Las Vegas wedding — but Kris Jenner teased that cameras may have been rolling during the special moment. "We make it worth the wait," Jenner, 66, hinted during an interview with E! News on Thursday, April 7, noting that she "did […]
Selling Sunset season 5 will premiere on Netflix on April 22 with a new face. Chelsea Lazkani had built an accomplished career before she came on the show. And now she’s set to become one of the most inspiring realtors at The Oppenheim Group. And she came into this class of Selling Sunset divas through her husband. Jeff Lazkani is a second-generation entrepreneur who was raised by a self-made woman before he married one. Since Chelsea’s addition to the cast was announced, fans want to know more about her personal life and who Chelsea Lazkani’s husband is. So we deep dive into his background in this Jeff Lazkani wiki.
Getting wedding inspiration? Nearly four months after Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya's engagement aired, the duo have already begun thinking about their dream nuptials. “Nayte and I, we know so many different people and we have such big families and that's a huge part of [our planning process],” the Minnesota native, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly while […]
Once upon a time it all looked rosy – their bright buds a staple of parks and gardens. But sales of home-grown rose bushes have plummeted in recent decades as they are deemed ‘old-fashioned and twee’. Now, alarmed by the plant’s wilting popularity, experts have launched a...
Returning? Sister Wives star Janelle Brown teased fans about possibly moving back to Coyote Pass in a social media video. “Hey, so, you’ll have to excuse … I have Garrison here. Garrison, say ‘hello,’” the TLC...
Singer Ryan Cabrera married WWE star Alexa Bliss in a “rockstar”-themed wedding on Saturday at the Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, Calif. “We did it! ✨ @ryancabrera,” Bliss exclaimed via Instagram on Sunday, adding in another post that she “felt like an absolute princess.”. Weeks...
Khloe Kardashian pulled out all the stops for her daughter's 4th birthday -- and the theme this year is quite clear ... it would appear the kid likes kitty cats, so the party's purrrfect. Mama Bear has been documenting the festivities all day ... and just like any other Kardashian...
Break-ups are the worst feeling ever and no matter how much we try to keep a bond forever, what's not meant to be is just not meant to be. While there are not-so-pleasant dating trends out there, oystering is something that single people will actually enjoy. No, it doesn’t mean you eat a lot of oysters to find your way through the singleton kingdom. It’s more uplifting than that!
