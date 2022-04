Ask a Johnson County voter, “What’s important to you when it comes to local government?” and you’ll hear one answer over and over again:. As we knocked thousands of doors last year during our campaigns for Overland Park City Council, we heard from voters of all ages that our public schools are their top priority. People who grew up here choose to stay, and people from throughout the state and region choose to make Johnson County their home because they want their children to receive a top-notch public education. Major employers choose to locate here because they know the kind of educated talent they hire will only choose a job that allows them to educate their families.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS ・ 25 DAYS AGO