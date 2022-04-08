Vendors sought for Festival and Barn Sale

WHITE MARSH, MD—The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company will hold a craft show next month. The event will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Local crafters and artisans who wish to showcase their products are asked to contact Susan at susan.radtke@wmvfc.org. The craft show will be held rain or shine. Additional information will be …
