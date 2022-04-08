ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Vendors sought for Festival and Barn Sale

warrenrecord.com
 2 days ago

St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church is adding a festival to its Annual Barn Sale,...

www.warrenrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Craft and Vendor Market during City-Wide Garage Sales

Check out the 5th annual City-Wide Garage Sale Craft and Vendor Market April 29 and 30 during Pine Island’s City-Wide Garage Sale Weekend. The event runs Friday, April 29 9am – 4pm and Saturday, April 30 9am – 2pm and is located at the American Legion Post 184 in Pine Island. Find a wide variety of handmade crafted items and art as well as your favorite home-based business products. Inside and Out! And while in town, grab breakfast or lunch at the Legion or one of our local restaurants and check out our local shops!
PINE ISLAND, MN
WSLS

Vendors needed for annual Buchanan Garden Festival

BUCHANAN, Va. – As we move into spring, the town of Buchanan has the perfect outdoor activity for plant lovers. The Buchanan Garden Festival is returning to the James River on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors will be selling everything from plants and trees...
BUCHANAN, VA
NottinghamMD.com

White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company to hold craft show in April, vendors sought

WHITE MARSH, MD—The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company will hold a craft show next month. The event will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Local crafters and artisans who wish to showcase their products are asked to contact Susan at susan.radtke@wmvfc.org. The craft show will be held rain or shine.  Additional information will be … Continue reading "White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company to hold craft show in April, vendors sought" The post White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company to hold craft show in April, vendors sought appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOMI Owensboro

Evansville’s River City Pride Currently Accepting Vendors for 2022 Pride Festival

The River City Pride Parade and Festival are making their glorious and colorful return to Evansville for 2022 hosted by River City Pride!. River City Pride is Evansville's newest LGBTQIA+ organization. At River City Pride the focus is on uniting, educating, and serving the community. River City Pride is currently in the planning process to host the 2022 Pride Festival and Parade.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Kankakee Daily Journal

Artists and crafters sought for Strawberry Jazz Festival

The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County is seeking artists and crafters for the Strawberry Jazz Festival. Applications are being accepted now for this juried event. This is a juried, handmade-items-only event; all items must be handmade by the participant and cannot include glitter, kit-made or pre-made/pre-manufactured items. Additional restrictions could apply.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Romesentinel.com

Farmers, vendors sought for weekly Cottage Lawn market

ONEIDA — The Madison County Historical Society has announced new plans for the 8th annual Cottage Lawn Farmers Market. The summer market will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday, starting June 7, through Aug. 30. The historical society is looking for farmers, food trucks, and other...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
The Telegraph

Amphitheater issues call for vendors

ALTON - Vendors are being sought for the 2022 season at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. "As we prepare for an exciting season at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, the Amphitheater Commission is committed to providing the opportunity for a wide-variety of vendors to introduce their products to the thousands of guests who attend events on our beautiful riverfront," said Commission Chair Dan Herkert.   The commission has not yet released a scheduled of events for the upcoming season. The commission is now accepting applications from vendors interested in participating in 2022 events at the amphitheater.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Company behind LouFest agrees to pay vendor for cancelled festival

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The company behind LouFest has agreed to pay thousands of dollars after the festival’s 2018 cancellation. Listen Live Entertainment, LLC will pay Logic Systems Sound and Lighting Inc. $94,937.58. Logic systems Sound and Lighting was set to provide sound and lights at four stages during the event.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Bangor Daily News

Passes on sale for 25th anniversary Maine International Film Festival, July 8-17

WATERVILLE – The Maine Film Center announces the dates of the 25th annual Maine International Film Festival, which will be held July 8-17 in Waterville at Railroad Square Cinema and the Waterville Opera House, in Skowhegan at the Skowhegan Drive-In Theater, and online. Festival passes and packages are now available to pre-order via the Festival’s website, MIFF.org.
WATERVILLE, ME
The Albany Herald

Great Wolf Lodge offering Spring Break escape

Spring break is quickly approaching, and for those wanting a sure thing weather-wise Great Wolf Lodge has the celebration for you. Guaranteeing 84-degree temperatures in its indoor water park, Great Wolf Lodge LaGrange is holding a Spring Breakout celebration running now through May 1. During that time, Great Wolf Lodge...
YOGA
WBKR

Annual Easterseals Telethon Launches New Format Friday, April 8th

Since its inception nearly 45 years ago, the annual Easterseals Telethon has been broadcast on channel 25 (WEHT) on a Sunday in April. While the COVID pandemic forced both parties to tweak the format a bit over the last two years, the 2022 edition will see a nearly complete overhaul of the event, including moving it to an entirely different day.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBOY 12 News

Art exhibit raises awareness on homelessness issue

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Art Party of Morgantown is hosting an art showing of Neighbors Beyond Neighbors in collaboration with Humans of Morgantown. The art allows the pieces to share stories of unsheltered people that call Morgantown home. The exhibit is part of a partnership between the Morgantown City Council’s Subcommittee on Unsheltered Homelessness, Friendship […]
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy