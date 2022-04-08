ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temporary detour on Route 5 in Amsterdam

By Sara Rizzo
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Starting April 12 at 7 a.m., a temporary detour will be put in place on Route 5 in Amsterdam. The New York State Department of Transportation said the detour will be in effect for both westbound and eastbound drivers.

Drivers traveling westbound on Route 5 will be detoured to Truax Road (County Route 7) to Route 67 and then Route 30 southbound before returning to Route 5. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Front Street, which turns into Schuyler Street, before returning back to Route 5.

DOT said the temporary detour is expected to remain in place through Tuesday, April 26. Signs will be in place to direct vehicles on the detour routes.

DOT reminds drivers to slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles and driving through work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

To check the traffic on your route make sure to check out our online traffic page and watch our traffic report every weekday morning on NEWS10 in the Morning .

