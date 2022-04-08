ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U to pay student athletes academic bonuses

By Tom Nehil
MinnPost
MinnPost
 2 days ago
The University of Minnesota will pay student athletes who are “excelling academically” academic bonuses of $5,980 per year, reported Marcus Fuller in the Star Tribune. The Minnesota Legislature approved...

MinnPost

Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu to retire

Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu, who presided over the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, is retiring, reported WCCO. A jury in Denver awarded $14 million to a group of 12 people who had sued the city over excessive police response to protests following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, reported the Associated Press (via KSTP).
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

Minneapolis School Board approves plan to make up class time lost to strike

WCCO-TV reports: “The Minneapolis School Board approved Tuesday a plan to extend the school year into late June so that students can make up class missed during the weekslong teachers strike. During a business meeting, which was interrupted by students and activists who were in opposition to the measure, the school board passed the plan to extend the school year. … Beginning April 11, 42 minutes will be added to the end of each school day for the remainder of the year. For all schools, the 2021-2022 school calendar will go until June 24, with some of the makeup days having a digital learning option.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

University of Minnesota receives grant to train underrepresented communities in Public Health informatics

Throughout the pandemic, cracks in the public health system became apparent to those in the field. Inefficient reporting systems and a shortage of workforce data skillsets made it extremely difficult to share critical information about who COVID was impacting in real-time. The University of Minnesota is participating in the TRaining in Informatics for Underrepresented Minorities in Public Health (TRIUMPH), which aims to strengthen the public health data skillsets of underserved students and professional trainees. As a part of the program, the school of nursing is creating an informatics certificate program and the school of public health is creating an informatics track, both set to begin in the fall of 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minneapolis Superintendent Graff to leave district in June

Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff will leave the school district after his contract expires in June, reported Mara Klecker in the Star Tribune. Fourth Congressional District Rep. Betty McCollum called for the resignation of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, after it was revealed that Thomas’ wife Virginia sent text message to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows calling for an overturning of the 2020 election, WCCO reported.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Illinois State
lonelyplanet.com

10 of the very best lakes in Minnesota: the Land of 10,000 Lakes

The stakes are high when it comes to mapping out the best lakes in Minnesota, a state officially dubbed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and passions run high among many locals. Quiet swimming spots hours from civilization along with highly social lakeside hangs in the city create a broad range of experiences across the entire state.
TRAVEL
MinnPost

Minnesota Senate passes Republican tax cut bill

This from Brian Bakst at MPR, “The Minnesota Senate passed the keystone of the Republican plan for the state’s projected $9.25 billion surplus – a tax bill that would cut income taxes by $3 billion this year and at least $2.5 billion each year after. Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, leaned on a well-worn mantra as he described the goal of the bill, which passed by a 42-24 vote, with six DFLers crossing over to join all Republicans. ‘To put more money in the pockets of working Minnesotans, every single paycheck, week after week, month after month, year after year,’ Miller said.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota House is working to put an end to state monopolies

The most significant antimonopoly reforms offered up a couple of weeks ago by a Minnesotan did not come from Sen. Amy Klobuchar, but rather the Minnesota House. The legislation would overhaul Minnesota’s antimonopoly laws and provide new tools for reclaiming economic power from massive corporations. During the Gilded Age, the Minnesota Legislature lead the way in taking on the railroad and grain monopolists; now policymakers have a chance to lead the fight against Big Tech and others in our new “Gilded Age.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minneapolis Public Schools, teachers union reach tentative deal to end strike

Mara Klecker writes in the Star Tribune: “Minneapolis Public Schools and its teachers and support staff have reached tentative contract agreements that could end the strike that has shuttered schools for weeks. The school district and the union both announced the news early Friday, and said they would share more details about the agreement at news conferences at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Students may return to class as soon as Monday, pending a union vote on the contract, the district said. … A news release from the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers said the union will hold a ratification vote this weekend on the tentative agreement.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota unemployment rate at 20-year low

Minnesota’s unemployment rate in February was 2.7 percent, the lowest it has been in two decades, reported the Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar. The labor force participation rate was also up, to 67.9 percent. Andrew Luger was confirmed as U.S. Attorney for Minnesota, reported the Star Tribune’s Hunter Woodall...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

National award named for Minnesota addiction treatment pioneer

For more than 45 years, Peter Hayden, Ph.D. ,and his colleagues at Turning Point, a North Minneapolis-based agency providing culturally specific substance use disorder treatment, have been focused on supporting members of the Twin Cities’ Black community. For most of the that time, Hayden, Turning Point’s president and CEO, has been used to flying under the radar, doing important — but often under-recognized — work in the shadow of the state’s larger addiction treatment organizations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

It’s tax time: How about a flat one here?

With Minnesota sitting on a projected $9.25 billion surplus and the state bearing the fifth highest in the nation, 9.85 percent, it’s appropriate to consider an old proposal that is resurfacing. It’s the flat tax rate, and as the April 15th income tax filing deadline looms, the timing couldn’t be better.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota Senate approves drought relief for farmers

Also from the Forum’s Dana Ferguson: “​​The Minnesota Senate on Thursday approved a $10 million plan to send out aid to farmers and ranchers hit hardest by drought conditions last year and to offer extra tools to detect avian influenza in Minnesota. Senators voted unanimously to advance the funding bill after they noted the dire impact the historically dry conditions had on ranchers and specialty crop producers in 2021.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota lawmakers propose rules to address speed quotas at Amazon warehouses

In the Star Tribune, Stephen Montemayor writes, “The DFL-led Minnesota House on Monday passed legislation seeking to rein in work speed quotas at Amazon warehouses, saying such requirements have produced disproportionate injury rates. … [the bill] would also task the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry with investigating warehouses with injury rates at least 30% higher than state averages for the industry. Workers could also have access to their work speed data and their employers could not order them to meet quotas that would prevent them from taking breaks for meals or prayer time.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

House passes Craig-sponsored insulin cost cap bill

The U.S. House passed a bill sponsored by Rep. Angie Craig, from Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, that would cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 per month, reported WCCO. St. Paul’s Reparations Legislative Advisory Committee will host community sessions in April to explain the work it has done, reported...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
