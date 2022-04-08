U to pay student athletes academic bonuses

This from Brian Bakst at MPR, “The Minnesota Senate passed the keystone of the Republican plan for the state’s projected $9.25 billion surplus – a tax bill that would cut income taxes by $3 billion this year and at least $2.5 billion each year after. Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, leaned on a well-worn mantra as he described the goal of the bill, which passed by a 42-24 vote, with six DFLers crossing over to join all Republicans. ‘To put more money in the pockets of working Minnesotans, every single paycheck, week after week, month after month, year after year,’ Miller said.”
Comments / 0