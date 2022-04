Perhaps you’ve seen jackfruit cropping up on menus as an option in the burger section. Or maybe you’ve seen it in your local grocery store as yellow bulbs packed in styrofoam trays or in cans on the shelves. Or on social media, in which cooking videos feature jackfruit as an alternative to meat in everything from hotdogs to nachos to pulled pork. But you may be wondering: What exactly is jackfruit? And how do you cook with it? We’ve got you covered.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO