ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

George Will ONLY Talking Baseball Today on Rockies Opening Day

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMandy and I have George Will on the show. He's particularly famous for his political...

koacolorado.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Opening Day: Kris Bryant Brings Huge Playoff Experience To The Rockies

DENVER (CBS4) – Kris Bryant is no stranger to success. He singlehandedly has seen more postseason success than the entire Rockies roster combined. (Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) He’s 30 years old and has already won a Rookie of the Year Award, an MVP Trophy, and a World Series ring. He’s been to four All-Star games, and he’s made the playoffs in six of the seven years he’s been in the league. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images) “It feels pretty special,” Bryant told reporters after winning it all with the Cubs. He played on a Giants team that...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
FOXBusiness

Former MLB star Keith Hernandez: Baseball is not dying

A New York Times opinion piece Wednesday took a swing at the sports industry and declared, "Baseball is dying. The government should take it over." In a FOX Business interview Thursday, two-time New York Mets World Series champion and former All-Star Keith Hernandez argued the newspaper's argument strikes out. "I...
MLB
AOL Corp

Tiger Woods claims a 'victory' at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods has now started 358 tournaments on the PGA Tour and until this one — his most improbable one, the 2022 Masters — his definition of winning was simple: sit atop the leaderboard at the end of competition. Woods’ ferocious competitive instincts and...
AUGUSTA, GA
NBC Chicago

What Time do the Chicago Cubs Play Today?

The Chicago Cubs first home game of the year is Thursday, on MLB Opening Day, against the Milwaukee Brewers. Their first game of the season is a day game, beginning at 1:20 p.m. at Wrigley Field. If you're headed down to the Friendly Confines for the game, make sure to...
CHICAGO, IL
KXRM

Rockies fans celebrate opening day

DENVER — Thousands of Rockies fans filled downtown Denver to celebrate Opening Day 2022. While the Rockies lost to the Dodgers 5-3, the outcome still didn’t spoil the festivities.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Will
KRDO News Channel 13

2022 Opening Day for the Colorado Rockies

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday was the unofficial start of spring, 2022 Opening Day for the Colorado Rockies. This was a big return to baseball after an off-season contract dispute between the players and the league sent the season into jeopardy. After the MLB lockout delayed the start of the season, fans were excited to The post 2022 Opening Day for the Colorado Rockies appeared first on KRDO.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado Rockies giveaways and theme nights in 2022

DENVER — Baseball is back in the Mile High City and the Colorado Rockies have a packed schedule of theme nights, game promotions and giveaways this summer. Widely regarded as the best firework display in the state of Colorado, the Rockies will have three nights of fireworks at Coors Field.
DENVER, CO
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Offense Falls Flat in Loss to the Rockies

Saturday night was unfortuantely something that could have been expected for the Dodgers. Even with a new-look and high-powered offense, German Marquez has consistently given them fits over the years. This time was no different in Colorado. Marquez held the Dodgers to just one run over the course of 7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Wrigley Field
NBC Sports Chicago

Brewers-Cubs game at Wrigley Field postponed

While the Chicago Cubs were able to get Thursday’s Opening Day game played against the Milwaukee Brewers, Mother Nature evened the score on Friday, forcing the team to postpone the Friday contest. A mix of rain and snow, along with blustery conditions, forced the postponement of the game, and...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy