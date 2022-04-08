ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The importance of banking relationships for minority-owned businesses

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=167gXB_0f3dHmkY00

In this month's 6abc Good Business interview, the topic of discussion is the importance of banking relationships for minority-owned businesses. Tamala Edwards interviews President & CEO of the United Bank of Philadelphia, Evelyn Smalls, and Managing Principal of JT Goldstein Accountants & Business Advisors, Jovan Goldstein. They discuss the value of building solid banking relationships before you apply for credit and loans, learning financial literacy strategies, plus the importance of wealth building for small businesses.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Minority-owned businesses lag in pandemic recovery

Minority-owned small and medium sized businesses were more likely to close than the U.S. average, according to Meta's latest Global State of Small Business Report. Why it matters: The new research, released on Wednesday, adds to the evidence that the pandemic has disproportionately harmed minorities. By the numbers: 26% of...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
Motley Fool

Can You Get Rich by Investing in Crypto Alone?

Building wealth is possible through cryptocurrency -- but so is losing a lot of money. Cryptocurrencies are volatile, and timing investments is difficult. There's potential to make a lot of money, but it's also likely you could lose your investment. Time-tested strategies are more predictable. There are plenty of stories...
STOCKS
CNBC

Cathie Wood says banks have a 'big problem' thanks to crypto

Wood said the amount of interest investors are showing in or decentralized finance could threaten the traditional banking world. Cryptocurrency was initially created to sidestep old institutions – and banks may finally be feeling themselves get disrupted, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood said. Known for her high risk high...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamala Edwards
Baltimore Times

Detra Miller: Head of M&T Bank’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Banking Team

Detra Miller, a local banking executive, has emerged into one of the most influential female corporate leaders in the region. Driven by a passion to help small businesses fulfill their dreams and a desire to see minorities and female entrepreneurs overcome barriers to success, Miller has contributed largely to the philanthropic efforts of M&T Bank. She serves as the Administrative Vice President of M&T Bank’s business banking division while leading M&T’s Minority & Women-owned Business Banking segment.
BALTIMORE, MD
Motley Fool

The Biggest Pros and Cons of Online Banks

There are plenty of good reasons to opt for online banking -- but there are some downsides too. Online banks often have lower fees than traditional banks. They may allow higher mobile deposits as well. There are still some downsides, including challenges with depositing cash. Today, when you open a...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Literacy#Accountants
First Coast News

Fernandina Beach small business owner wins grant for minority-owned businesses, encourages others to apply

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla — How's business doing at your favorite place to go on pay day?. Some local nonprofits and business owners are urging others to take advantage of money out there to help them. There are now types of grants that did not exist more than two years ago, aimed at helping minority business owners, who research shows took a bigger hit during the pandemic.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Axios

Big banks no longer able to ignore crypto demand

The country’s biggest banks have realized they can no longer ignore cryptocurrencies. Why it matters: Wall Street skepticism around bitcoin and other similar assets have — after more than a decade — given way to eagerness and planning. Driving the news: Goldman Sachs this week became the...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Wayfair Is Making Its Biggest Bet on Physical Retail Yet

Online retailers are feeling the pain as their COVID-19-related boom is fading. One is Wayfair. Does the furniture and home goods retailer have physical stores to rely on for revenue?. Article continues below advertisement. Wayfair sells more than 14 million home products across five websites, with more than 70 percent...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
dailyhodl.com

Banking Behemoth HSBC Starting New Metaverse Fund for Its Private Clients: Report

British-based multinational bank HSBC is reportedly offering a new metaverse fund for high worth to ultra-high net worth private clients in Asia. According to Reuters, HSBC has launched a “Metaverse Discretionary Strategy” portfolio, which invests in the infrastructure, computing, virtualization, experience and discovery of the metaverse ecosystem. The...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Axis Bank, ADB, Launch Supply Chain Financing Project

India’s Axis Bank has signed an agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support supply chain financing, the bank announced on its website Friday (April 8). According to Axis, ADB will provide guarantees for Axis’ lending, with the program’s initial foundational ramp-up coming in at $150 million. While the program will be “sector agnostic” it will focus on ESG and “other priority sectors” to illustrate the two banks’ commitment to positive environmental impact in India.
BUSINESS
NebraskaTV

Expert explains the benefits, risks of investing in digital currencies

KEARNEY, Neb. — People are investing more and more in the three trillion-dollar industry of digital currencies. The value of a dollar today will change over time, but with crypto, things are different. “It’s decentralized, meaning there’s really no one overseeing it, and it’s created by the people who...
BUSINESS
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
88K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy