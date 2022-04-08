ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Red Hot Chili Peppers to replace Foo Fighters at Jazz Fest

By Melissa Canone
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31JOpb_0f3dHkz600

NEW ORLEANS – Red Hot Chili Peppers have been added to the 2022 New Orleans Jazz Fest music lineup, the Festival announced Friday.

Their appearance is set for Sunday, May 1 and will replace the Foo Fighters who canceled all upcoming concerts following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

This will be the Chili Peppers' first at the event since 2016.

The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is scheduled for April 29 – May 8.

For tickets and information visit www.nojazzfest.com and follow them on social media for the latest updates.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock Q107

Why John Frusciante Had to Quit Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2009

John Frusciante said he was an “imbalanced mess” when he decided to quit the Red Hot Chili Peppers for the second time in 2009. He returned to the band 10 years later, but in a recent interview with Classic Rock, he and bandmates Anthony Kiedis and Flea revealed that the split was something they all felt had to happen.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Taylor Hawkins Pain: Late Drummer ALMOST Left Foo Fighters Before Death Due to THIS

Taylor Hawkins almost spent his last years without Foo Fighters. Since 1997, Hawkins had been sharing his talent with Foo Fighters after officially replacing William Goldsmith who quit the band due to Dave Grohl's perfectionism. The late drummer himself experienced Grohl's attitude that it almost made him leave his post.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
TMZ.com

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins' Casket Arrives In Los Angeles

The remains of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins have arrived in L.A. on the bands private plane, and the emotions from the group are palpable. The plain-black casket was loaded onto the chartered 757 jet Tuesday at the El Dorado Airport in Bogota, Colombia ... he arrived at LAX later the same day.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl In Tears In 1st Photo Since Taylor Hawkins Death As He Arrives Back In LA

Dave Grohl sobbed as he landed back in Los Angeles along with his Foo Fighters bandmate, devastated over the death of Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl was filled with emotions he arrived back in California after the unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The 53-year-old could be seen sobbing at Los Angeles International Airport as he embraced who is believed to be his manager John Silva on Saturday, March 26. The two men were surrounded surrounded by Dave’s other bandmates including Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Samantha Sidley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet Grohl Performs at Pre-GRAMMYs Event After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Dave Grohl's wife, Jordyn Blum, and daughters Violet, 15, and Harper, 12, stepped out on Friday in all black at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell. The three women posed together on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada, days before the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards, which are set to take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Vegas.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Tri-City Herald

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins’ Cause of Death Is Currently Under Investigation

The talented drummer of Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins’ cause of death is currently under investigation. On Friday, March 25, Bogota, Colombia, health officials “received a report about a patient with chest pain in a hotel located north of the city,” one day prior, according to a press release from the District Secretary of Health, which was translated to English, released via Twitter on Saturday, March 26.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Hot Chili Peppers#Jazz Fest#Red Peppers#The Chili Peppers#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
Ultimate Classic Rock

Taylor Hawkins Remembered During the Grammy Awards

Taylor Hawkins was honored during the 64th annual Grammy Awards, with host Trevor Noah acknowledging the recently departed Foo Fighter. The comedian noted that the band was originally scheduled to perform during the awards show, “but they, of course, are not here due to the tragic passing of their legendary drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Our thoughts go out to Taylor’s family, his friends, the Foo Fighter family and all their fans around the globe.”
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Slash, Elton John, Wolfgang Van Halen Sing for Taylor Hawkins

Tributes to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins continued to be paid following his death in Colombia on Friday night. The 50-year-old was mentioned last night during performances by Slash, Elton John, Mammoth WVH and Liam Gallagher, among others, while Stevie Nicks wrote a poem about her late friend. Speaking to...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
The Press

Keith Richards: The Rolling Stones 1990 hiatus was necessary

Keith Richards has admitted The Rolling Stones' hiatus in 1990 was "necessary" to keep the band together. Following their 'Steel Wheels/Urban Jungle Tour', the 'Paint it Black' rockers took a brief break to work on solo projects, with Keith releasing his second solo album with The X-Pensive Winos, 'Main Offender', in 1992.
MUSIC
101.5 WPDH

The Prezence (Led Zeppelin Show) Rescheduled For Sugar Loaf

Led Zeppelin tribute The Prezence will perform a rescheduled show in April at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. Originally scheduled for March 12 but postponed due to a winter storm in the area, The Prezence will now bring their Led Zeppelin show to Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center on Saturday night, April 16. The Prezence is an authentic, accurate, musical experience of Led Zeppelin based out of New York that was founded by drummer Sal Dameo back in 2008. The band has become a National act, performing at great venues all over, and recently announced that they have completed taping for a much anticipated new tv series called "The Clash of the Tributes".
MUSIC
KATC News

KATC News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy