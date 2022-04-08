Man Says He Attached Copy of STD Results to 'Dream Job' Application: 'Dead'

A man admitted in a now-viral video that he once attached a copy of his STD results to his "dream job" application.

The video, posted to TikTok on March 17 by Jacqui (@jacqupot), has amassed more than 1.2 million views and left hundreds of commenters in hysterics. Some of his viewers also said that Jacqui's test results show he's "responsible," a sentiment with which many health experts might agree.

In his six-second clip, Jacqui lip-synchs to a song called Time Machine by artist Muni Long.

"I wish I had a time machine," he said while dancing.

A man admitted in a now-viral video that he once attached a copy of his STD results to his “dream job” application. Although he didn't get the job, he said he hopes his gaffe can help "destigmatize sexual testing and sexual health." Rawpixel/istock

Above him, the video's text overlay read: "That time [I] was applying for my DREAM job at my DREAM company but accidentally submitted a pdf of my STD results as my cover letter."

In a follow-up video, Jacqui shared that he didn't get the job.

Despite everything, viewers said Jacqui's story was hilarious.

"This has me crying in my office I'm DEAD," wrote Isaac Saierre.

"I'm screaming," said Vee.

Maddie added: "I haven't laughed that hard in a long time."

Others offered words of encouragement.

"Oh bestie, as a hiring manager I assure you absolutely no one read that cover letter. We barely have 30 seconds to skim your resume," wrote Kevin.

"I mean if anything it shows responsibility," said alex.

Jamie added: "Could have been worse. [I]t shows you are responsible, reliable/dependable (you made an appointment and followed through) and you can work well with [others]."

On its website, Planned Parenthood agreed that getting tested for STDs is the "responsible thing to do."

"Most people get an STD at least once in their lives, and getting tested is the responsible thing to do—it means you're taking good care of your health," the organization said.

The Mayo Clinic further explained that testing is important because "a person can have a sexually transmitted disease (STD) without knowing it."

"In many cases, there aren't any signs or symptoms," the clinic continued.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than half of the U.S. population will get an STD "at some point in their lifetime"—a statistic with which only 13 percent of the public is familiar.

"Generally speaking, I think that most people remain ignorant about STI stigma until life shows them an 'other' or an exception," Emily Depasse, sexologist, told TMRW via Today.

"Whether that other is...facing a positive diagnosis [yourself], a friend who confides in you about their diagnosis or a sexual partner disclosing to you, we're not engaged until we have to be, and that's when the learning—or unlearning—begins," she continued.

In his follow-up video, Jacqui said he hopes his story can help "destigmatize sexual testing and sexual health."

Newsweek reached out to Jacqui for comment.

As it turns out, Jacqui's video isn't the first of its kind to garner online attention. Last month, a man claiming he "pretended to be a conservative Christian to get [a] job" went viral, as did a man who said his roommate made an "inappropriate" edit to his cover letter.

And in January, a woman's hilarious one-take job interview blunder earned her 3 million views on TikTok.