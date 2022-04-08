ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

County Commissioners hosting public hearing for ARPA Funds

By Tyler Haughn, The Times-Mail
Times-Mail
Times-Mail
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UK4zK_0f3dHNsV00

BEDFORD — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners is hosting a public hearing to discuss possible projects that the county's ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds can help finance.

The public event will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 at StoneGate Arts & Education Center, 931 15th St.

Local taxpayers are encouraged to attend the event where they will have the opportunity to share their opinions on which projects should be prioritized through the use of ARPA funds.

"The Public Hearing will consist of updates from financial advisors Baker Tilly on the possible uses of the ARPA Funds," reads a statement from the public hearing's official notice. "Further, all persons interested in the proceedings may appear for the purpose of speaking on the proposed uses of the ARPA Funds. Each interested party will be given (3) three minutes to speak solely on the uses of ARPA Funds."

ARPA questions

ARPA funds have been a major topic of discussion recently.

The county commissioners indicated during their previous meeting that their main priority is to use the first round of ARPA funds to finance broadband expansion throughout the county. Lawrence County has received $8,812,591 in ARPA funds.

Increasing broadband access has been a key topic of conversation over the last several months. An engineer representing Morley Corporation shared the logistics of any potential broadband expansion with the commissioners during a meeting that took place in early January.

However, there are still question marks concerning which projects are eligible to receive an injection of ARPA funds. The provisions indicating how local governments can spend the allotted money they receive are constantly changing. The commissioners are currently in consultation with the law firm BakerTilly LLP to determine the best course of action.

Any ARPA funds the county decides to distribute toward broadband or other infrastructure-related projects must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024. However, the project would have an extended deadline of Dec. 31, 2026. Local governments are also permitted to allot ARPA funds toward water and sewer projects.

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

QC Interfaith organize march to ask for Scott County ARPA funds

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of essential immigrant workers is asking the Scott County Board of Supervisors for a portion of ARPA funds given to Scott County. Scott County received more than 33 million dollars from the government in American Rescue Plan Funds to go toward funding the economy and investing in the community.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
NBC12

Chesterfield leaders to host public hearing on budget proposal

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County residents will have the chance to weigh in on the county’s proposed budget on Wednesday. The proposal has more than $50 million worth of tax relief measures, according to the county’s Deputy Finance Administrator. They include cutting the real estate tax and...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WIBW

Topeka committee listens to public on potential ARPA fund usage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A committee from the Topeka City Council heard from the public Wednesday night on how to spend $10 million in ARPA funding. The city received nearly $45.7 million from the American Rescue Plan. $35 million of those funds have been allocated for Capital Improvement Projects, while the remaining $10 million has been earmarked for social projects.
TOPEKA, KS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services tasked with distribution of the rest of the $25 million in ARPA funds

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services has been tasked with creating a plan to distribute the rest of the $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Officials say $12.5 million dollars have already been allocated to address homelessness, mental health rapid access, community violence, and workforce development. Ashton The post Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services tasked with distribution of the rest of the $25 million in ARPA funds appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Lawrence County, IN
Government
City
Bedford, IN
County
Lawrence County, IN
Augusta Free Press

Public hearings for Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct Public Hearings at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, April 7, in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona. The board will consider the following requests:. A request by Ronnie Bryant, for a Special Use Permit to have...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Romesentinel.com

Rome seeks public input on uses for $25 million in ARPA funds

ROME — How should the city of Rome spend the nearly $25 million it was awarded from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan Act?. The public will have a chance to share their views on the matter when the city’s Common Council Ad Hoc Committee on the ARPA funding will hold an informational meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Common Council Chambers of City Hall, 198 N. Washington St.
ROME, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpa#Financial Advisors#Infrastructure#Art#County Commissioners#American Rescue Plan Act#Arpa Funds#Morley Corporation
Times-Mail

Times-Mail

1K+
Followers
590
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bedford, IN from Times-Mail.

 http://tmnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy