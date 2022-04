EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A new order approved by El Paso County Commissioners will help hold property owners accountable for potentially dangerous messes. The recently passed environmental nuisance abatement order will give the county more resources at its disposal to actually help provide for the safety, health, and welfare of existing neighborhoods and citizens in those communities," said Jose Landeros, director of strategic development for the county. "Basically environmental nuisance is any collection of solid waste material that has grown on the property. You could have overgrown vegetation, you could have a collection of illegal dumping tires, even structures.

EL PASO COUNTY, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO