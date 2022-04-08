ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anthony Davis Says His Training Regimens Were ‘Top Tier’ Despite String of Injuries

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uAvbD_0f3dGzW200

“I can’t control stepping on someone’s foot and I can’t control someone falling into my leg,” Davis said.

Anthony Davis is not proud of the Lakers ’ 2021 season. When Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and others joined he and LeBron James in Los Angeles, the goal was to compete for an NBA championship.

Prior to Davis returning to the court on April 1 in the Lakers' game against the Pelicans, the eight-time All-Star had missed the previous 18 games with a sprained foot in his second extended absence of the season. From December to the latter part of January, he missed 17 consecutive games with a MCL sprain in his left knee.

When he returned, Davis had only played in 37 games while being out for 39 this season. It marked back-to-back seasons with Davis dealing with major injuries, something that has become a major concern for his longevity. With a disappointing end to the season that includes missing the NBA playoffs and the league's play-in tournament , trade talks have heated up within Los Angeles.

With health a major factor in Davis’s inability to be on the court this season, the Lakers star forward and center told ESPN that his training regimen was not the problem that led to his string of injuries in recent years. As the offseason quickly approaches for him, Davis has no plans to deviate away from the training methods that have helped him throughout his career.

“To be honest, my training methods were top tier,” Davis told ESPN . “I can’t control stepping on someone’s foot, and I can’t control someone falling into my leg. It’s not like I’m out of shape and I f---ing did some crazy s--- or it was anything I could control.”

Davis further doubled down on his training regimen, saying that doctors told him that his off-the-court preparation was actually very beneficial.

“… The doctors actually told me that you’re lucky,” Davis said. “Our team doctor said if you weren’t doing the work that you were supposed to be doing this summer, both could have been worse.

“I could have one, f---ed up my foot way more. Or I could have torn some s--- in my knee. … It’s a positive for me, knowing that I put in a lot of work this summer and I prevented catastrophic injuries from happening to my body. … People can say what they want to say, but I know what I do every summer to get ready for an 82-game season.”

In the Lakers’ 128–112 loss to the Warriors on Thursday, Davis missed his 76th game out of 152 since the beginning of the 2020–21 season. Prior to the loss to Golden State on Thursday, Davis told ESPN that was not concerned about all of the speculative trade scenarios within the franchise.

“I can't control those things,” Davis told ESPN after the Lakers’ loss to the Suns on Tuesday. “That’s an upstairs thing. A Klutch, Rich Paul thing. My agency.

“I mean, my job is to go out and play basketball. Obviously, I love it in L.A. If that’s something that they’re considering, then we'll have a conversation about it. I don't know what they’re talking about, what’s the plan.”

In 40 games this season, Davis is averaging 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 blocks in 35.1 minutes of action per game.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers .

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Former ESPN Anchor Dead At 63 Following Cancer Battle

Alan Massengale, one of ESPN’s earliest anchors, passed away at the age of 63 after a long battle with colon cancer, KCBS reported. Massengale was diagnosed more than six years ago, and was placed on life support after suffering a fall that led to a brain bleed. Massengale was...
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Slams James Harden For Poor Performance Against The Raptors: “He Gotta Step Up. Embiid Is Playing Like An MVP.”

Despite a very strong start, James Harden has run into a poor slump of form with the Philadelphia 76ers. The former MVP has been struggling to play well with the 76ers and has been putting on inefficient offensive performances for the franchise. And considering Harden's playoff resume, the signs are not good for the 76ers as they prepare to make a run for the NBA championship.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Draymond Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Lakers#Espn
Larry Brown Sports

Kendrick Perkins is sick of talking about 1 NBA team

Kendrick Perkins delivered a bit of brutal honesty Friday when it came to talking about one particular NBA team. Perkins appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” as the panel was discussing the Los Angeles Lakers, who were officially eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the week. The NBA analyst could not hide his disgust as he essentially refused to discuss the Lakers any further.
NBA
ESPN

College basketball transfer rankings for 2022-23 season

If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, this spring likely hasn't improved matters. The roster changes aren't slowing down. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to a similar number of men's basketball names in the portal this spring to the 1,832 that went in for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer or fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

FOX Announces Joe Buck Replacement: Fans React

FOX officially named Joe Davis its new lead play-by-play MLB announcer on Friday. Already well-versed in filling the shoes of a decorated broadcaster, Vin Scully’s successor in Los Angeles will now replace Joe Buck, who went to ESPN with Troy Aikman to call Monday Night Football. Davis will work FOX’s marquee MLB events, most notably the World Series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

NBA On TNT Crew Roasted The Lakers For Missing The Playoffs: ‘Russell Westbrook On A Jet Ski And LeBron James On A Floatie.’

One of the biggest talking points this week was the Los Angeles Lakers getting eliminated from playoff contention, thus ending their season. A team that was tipped to win the NBA championship, or at least make a run to the NBA Finals, the Lakers were poor across the season, and now they won't even be in the NBA playoffs. The whole world has been poking fun at the Lakers, including the NBA on TNT crew.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

10 NBA Stars That Would Be Perfect LeBron James' Teammates: His Biggest Rivals Could Be His Greatest Partners

LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all time, having captured 4 championships and 4 regular-season MVPs. The undisputed greatest small forward of all time, King James has dominated the league for nearly two decades. Despite being a sensational scorer as a 6’9” powerhouse at 260 lbs, James is mainly known as a pass-first superstar who makes others around him better.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Revealed He Had No Friends When He Lived In Italy: “I Had The Game Of Basketball And Through Sport And Playing Soccer, I Was Able To Make Friends And Build Connections.”

Unlike a lot of American players in the NBA, Kobe had a unique childhood experience. Kobe's father was a professional basketball player who played overseas in Italy. As a result, a big part of Kobe's childhood was spent in Italy, growing up in a culture very different from the one in the United States. But things weren't easy for Kobe there, as he revealed that he spent a lot of time being alone.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

"The Same Way That Melo Staring At Rih"... J. Cole Didn't Have To Do Carmelo Like That, Says NBA Fan

NBA and hip-hop culture have been intertwined for the last decade, as many rappers often name-drop NBA stars in their songs. Players also hang out with the biggest rappers in the offseason, James Harden and Lil Baby famously being friends is an excellent example of this. However, when stars reach a certain level, it's not even about whether they know rappers personally, it's just about what they represent in terms of success.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

61K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy