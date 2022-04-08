ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Pete Alonso Posts Selfie After Getting Hit in Face by Pitch on Thursday

By Dan Lyons
 2 days ago

The Mets first baseman had two hits in the Opening Day win, but took a big hit as well late in the game.

Thursday night’s Opening Day win at the rival Nationals wasn’t all celebration for the Mets . Late in the game, Pete Alonso hit the deck after being beaned by Nats pitcher Mason Thompson.

A mid-90s fastball from Thompson sailed on him, striking Alonso in the shoulder. The pitch ricocheted and hit the slugger in the faceguard, leaving him with a bruised and bloodied lip.

Alonso immediately hit the ground, making for a frightening scene for the Mets and their fans. Luckily, he is okay, except for a puffy lip, which he showed off on his Instagram stor y.

“All good,” Alonso said after Thursday’s game. “Just a busted lip, that’s it. Got all my teeth, no concussion. All good.”

Alonso was 2-for-4 on Thursday, scoring a run in the 5–1 victory. The Mets cruised after an impressive start by second-year pitcher Tylor Megill, who allowed three hits and no runs, striking out six Nationals in five innings.

Game 2 of the year’s opening series begins at 7:05 p.m. ET on Friday. New Mets starter Max Scherzer will make his club debut against the Nationals, with whom he won a pair of Cy Young Awards in 2016 and ’17. He’ll face 24-year-old Josiah Gray, who makes his season debut for Washington.

For more New York Mets coverage, go to Inside The Mets .

