Whittier, CA

Francisco Rosas Garcia Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Whittier Boulevard [Boyle Heights, CA]

L.A. Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article58-Year-Old Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Whittier Boulevard. At around 10 p.m., the strike happened near Whittier Boulevard and Esperanza Street according to authorities. Furthermore, police said Garcia reportedly walked northbound in the marked crosswalk on Esperanza. Eventually, a Ford Fusion headed westbound struck the victim for reasons...

www.laweekly.com

