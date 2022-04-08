Kansas City voters approve all three measures on their April 5 ballots

The Kansas City Council referred all three measures to the April 5 ballot. According to final election night results, voters approved all three measures by over 70%.

Voters approved Question 1 by 79.5% to 20.5%. Question 1 authorized the city to issue $750 million in revenue bonds for expanding, improving, and rehabilitating the city’s sanitary sewer system.

Voters approved Question 2 by 76.6% to 23.4%. Question 2 authorized the city to renew a property tax levy of $220 per $100,000 of assessed value to provide funds for emergency medical, ambulance, hospital, and public health services for 9 years.

Voters approved Question 3 by 73.8% 26.2%. Question 3 removed 6.82 acres of vacant land from the park system. The land is located on the west side of Searcy Creek Parkway between 210 Highway and Northeast 36th Street.

In 2022, Ballotpedia is covering local measures that appear on the ballot for voters within the top 100 largest cities in the U.S. and all state capitals, which include St. Louis, Kansas City, and Jefferson City. In addition to the three questions in Kansas City, St. Louis voters approved two measures, and Jefferson City voters approved one measure on April 5.