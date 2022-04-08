ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian Killed in Deadly Collision on Rancho Vista Boulevard [Palmdale, CA]

L.A. Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALMDALE, CA (April 8, 2022) – Tuesday evening, a pedestrian was fatally struck in a deadly collision on Rancho Vista Boulevard. Around 9:00 p.m., the collision happened just east of 10th Street. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Reports indicate that a man was walking in...

www.laweekly.com

Comments / 3

