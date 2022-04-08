Report: LSU CB Derek Stingley to visit Texans

The Houston Texans want to get a comprehensive look at the cornerback group in the 2022 NFL draft.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network, the Texans are bringing in former LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley for a visit this weekend.

The Texans have two picks at Nos. 3 and 13 overall in Round 1, which gives them plenty of chances to nab Stingley. The No. 3 overall pick may be too high, but the No. 13 pick would be just in the range of where the former Bayou Bengal is expected to go.

The 6-1, 195-pound defensive back played in three games last season due to a Linsfranc foot injury, which cast doubts as to how available he will be at the next level.

The Texans have also brought in former Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner for a visit.