Williston, ND

Police standoff leads to 2 arrests in Williston

By Your News Leader staff
KFYR-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston Police apprehended two barricaded subjects in the 600 block of 1st Avenue East during an hours long standoff Friday. 29-year-old Jordan James Chase was taken into custody around 12:45 p.m. and is currently being held at...

KFYR-TV

Shooting in Minot injures one woman, the 19-year-old suspect arrested

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A shooting in Minot left one person injured. A spokesperson with the Minot Police Department said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning at a home in northwest Minot. A woman was shot in the leg by an acquaintance. She has non life threatening...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck woman accused of kidnapping person on the same day as her court hearing for separate aggravated assault case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman accused of kidnapping someone in Mandan Friday appeared in court Friday afternoon for a different case. Twenty-six-year-old Tyann Brave Bull was charged with C-felony aggravated assault in May 2021 after Bismarck police say she kicked and punched a victim while another man stabbed the victim multiple times. She was scheduled to have a bond hearing Friday. Judge James Hill said the hearing was for a 24/7 sobriety program violation. In light of new charges in Morton County, Judge Hill reset her bond hearing.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

High-Risk Fargo search warrant leads to several detained, one arrest

(Fargo, ND) -- Several people were detained, and one was placed under arrest after law enforcement agencies in Fargo executed a high-risk search warrant. The knock-and-announce warrant was served around 8 p.m. Thursday night in the 25-hundred block of 14th Street South in Fargo. No one was injured. Flash-bangs were used when the warrant was served to create a distraction for the suspects so officers could more easily perform their duties.
FARGO, ND
City
Williston, ND
Williston, ND
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local men facing up to life in prison if convicted of meth, fentanyl charges

Two local men face up to life in prison after police say they were found to have been trafficking about four pounds of methamphetamine and possessed over 4,000 fentanyl pills in East Idaho recently. Levi Jerome McGraw, 31, American Falls and Derek Matthew Ross, 40, of Pocatello, have both been charged with felonies for trafficking meth and possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, with the intent to deliver following a traffic stop on Interstate 15 just south of Inkom on Sunday, according to police and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two local residents charged with felony drug possession following two separate incidents

Two local residents were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following two separate incidents in the Gate City area. Austin Lane Christensen, 25, of Chubbuck, faces one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. The incident began to unfold after a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a silver passenger car exit a gas station parking lot and...
CHUBBUCK, ID
#Kfyr#Aggravated Assault#Chase#Swat#Williston Police#Kumv
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
WDVM 25

Police warn of new phone scam after 2 Troopers killed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95. Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of […]
KELOLAND TV

Missing 9-year-old found

RAPID VALLEY, S.D. (KELO) — Pennington County Sherrif’s Office says the missing 9-year-old has been located safely. Authorities are currently searching for a missing 9-year-old. Lavaya Marie Atchley was last seen in Rapid Valley around 3:45 on Thursday. She is about five feet tall and wears clear glasses...
RAPID VALLEY, SD
Idaho State Journal

SWAT team deployed after fugitives try to hide inside local business

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies located two wanted suspects overnight after being found hiding inside a commercial business unit. Deputies were made aware that 37 year old Scott Robert Hensley had been staying inside a commercial building in the 2000 N. block of Deborah Dr. Hensley was wanted on two Felony Warrants for Failure to Appear at hearings tied to charges of Grand Theft and Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and information provided to Deputies indicated he was possibly armed. ...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Cat Country 102.9

Shots Fired, Woman in Custody After Robbery at Billings Casino

It wasn't a lucky night for two women who attempted to rob a casino in Billings Heights on Monday (3/21). According to the report posted on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, Billings Police officers responded to a robbery involving two females at the Magic Diamond Casino located at 1524 Main Street in the Heights on Monday around 8 pm MDT.
BILLINGS, MT

