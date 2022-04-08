Former CHS Teacher Named Cedar Bluff Principal

Denise Haltrecht has been named the new principal of Fair Street International Academy. The Gainesville school board announced her appointment Monday, March 21. “I am originally from South Florida, and my Argentinian heritage coupled with my experience in diverse communities gives me insightful perspective to the students and families of Fair Street,” Haltrecht said. “I am thrilled to meet the Fair Street community and have already heard so many wonderful things about its tradition and history from the staff. Diversity, equity and inclusion are the perfect ingredients to continue those traditions for years to come.”

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 18 DAYS AGO