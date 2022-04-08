ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music in the Morning: Dana Cooper

Cover picture for the articleDana Cooper performs the title song from his...

American Songwriter

Watch: Beck and Jack White Joke Around on Nashville Stage

When the blue-haired Jack White took the stage with his acoustic guitar, he may have confused the crowd a bit. Not because of the color of his hair, but because he picked up an acoustic guitar and introduced himself as “Beck.” Then, he began to play the hit song “Tubthumping” from the U.K.-born band Chumbawamba. He sang I get knocked down, but I get up again.
NASHVILLE, TN
Entertainment
Texas Entertainment
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum

Watch A Clip From A New Documentary About Rivers Scored By Jonny Greenwood

Ever since There Will Be Blood, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood has been one of the most acclaimed and sought-after film-score composers in the world. Last year, Greenwood scored The Power Of The Dog and Spencer, and he also contributed music to Licorice Pizza. Greenwood got his second Oscar nomination for The Power Of The Dog, and he and Alaina Haim accepted Paul Thomas Anderson’s screenwriting award for Licorice Pizza at the BAFTAs this past weekend. And now Greenwood has scored another film. This time, it’s a documentary.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Jon Batiste Delivered ‘Freedom’ at 2022 Grammys. Then It Played in a Gap Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage Sunday night at the Las Vegas awards show to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom.” Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look immediately after slaying a piano intro. His backup dancers were kitted out in pastel colors, reminiscent of the Pixar film Soul that Batiste co-composed the score for. The singer made his way to the crowd at the end — eventually standing on top of Billie...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Modest Mouse Are Writing Music With Johnny Marr Again

Modest Mouse are writing music with Johnny Marr again. In a new interview with Spin reflecting on the 15th anniversary of We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank — which was the last time that the former Smiths member was in the band — Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock revealed that they’ve “already started working on some stuff together.”
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Taylor Hawkins Remembered During the Grammy Awards

Taylor Hawkins was honored during the 64th annual Grammy Awards, with host Trevor Noah acknowledging the recently departed Foo Fighter. The comedian noted that the band was originally scheduled to perform during the awards show, “but they, of course, are not here due to the tragic passing of their legendary drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Our thoughts go out to Taylor’s family, his friends, the Foo Fighter family and all their fans around the globe.”
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Bobbie Nelson, Piano-Playing Sister Of Willie Nelson, Dies At 91

She was a pianist and singer with Willie Nelson as a family band. Willie Nelson’s first concert after her death was in part a tribute to her memory. Country music artist and pianist Bobbie Nelson has died at the age of 91. She died on March 10 in Austin, Texas. Her family announced via social media that she passed away “peacefully and surrounded by family,” though the post did not specify the cause of death. Bobbie, together with brother Willie Nelson, 88, made up the family band Willie Nelson and Family.
MUSIC
stpetecatalyst.com

Wednesday at Ruth Eckerd Hall: Six degrees of Beatles separation

Sometimes it seems like Todd Rundgren is always on the road, playing somewhere, doesn’t it?. The pop music wunderkind, even at 73, is indefatigable. He makes annual appearances at Ruth Eckerd Hall and its Capitol Theatre, and they always sell well (the most recent, back in October, was two nights in length) and there’s always news on the rock ‘n’ roll telegraph about another Rundgren “theme” tour (performing one of his albums in its entirety) or about him holding down the anchor spot with Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Beck, St. Vincent, Jon Batiste, and More to Perform at Event Honoring Joni Mitchell

Beck, St. Vincent, and Jon Batiste are among the musicians set to honor Joni Mitchell at MusiCares’ 2022 Person of the Year tribute concert. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 1, at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional performers include Mickey Guyton, Leon Bridges, Herbie Hancock, Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, Black Pumas, and Allison Russell. In addition, there will be a remote performance from Graham Nash.
LAS VEGAS, NV

