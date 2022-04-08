Board of Elections encourages voters to vote-by-mail for May 3 Primary

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is reminding voters that the May 3, 2022 Primary Election is less than a month away and voters are encouraged to vote-by-mail.

Voters who wish to vote-by-mail must complete and submit a ballot application as soon as possible to allow plenty of time for processing and ballot mailing.

To request a vote-by-mail ballot, call 216-443-8683 or visit www.443vote.us. Applications are also available at all public libraries.

The May 3, 2022 Primary Election will decide the statewide, county, US Congressional and judicial candidates who will advance to the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. Voters will also decide ballot issues as well as candidates for Democratic County Central Committee members.

There will be a separate Primary Election for Ohio State House, State Senate and State Central Committee on a date that has yet to be announced according to the BOE.

