Rice County, MN

Open house an opportunity for engagement, education

By By MICHELLE VLASAK
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sG1ds_0f3dEJxI00

An open house served as a way to teach others more about the Neighbors Helping Neighbors service and also was a way to recognize its volunteers.

People from all backgrounds: Buckham West staff, Family Service Rochester/Neighbors Helping Neighbors (NHN) staff, seniors who use the services NHN provides, those who volunteer with NHN to offer said services, supporters and people interested in learning more about NHN gathered Wednesday.

Family Service Rochester’s NHN program provides chore services to people who are over 60 years old or have a disability. The program aims to help them live independently in their home.

In addition to enjoying conversation and treats, attendees heard a few words from representatives with Family Service Rochester, Buckham West and the city of Faribault.

Anne Pleskonko, senior service coordinator for the NHN program in Rice County, welcomed attendees and sang praises to Family Service Rochester and Buckham West.

Family Service Rochester Executive Director Scott Maloney shared some information about the agency’s history and said one of its focuses is on senior independence. The NHN program first began in Rochester, and Maloney said he “couldn’t be more pleased” with the partnership in Rice County and the hiring of Pleskonko.

Recalling one of the first conversations with Family Service Rochester about implementing this new program in the area, Buckham West Senior Center Executive Director Mona Kaiser said she was unsure people would understand its concept.

“Once they introduced the name, it made a lot more sense,” Kaiser said. “We all have the same goal, and we understand we don’t have the capability here to do that. At Buckham West, we find partners really well to do those extra things.”

Faribault Mayor Kevin Voracek praised the NHN program in Faribault and said it’s a good way to not only help the community, but also to meet neighbors.

“People of all ages can get out and help,” Voracek said. “I’m looking forward to how this program can impact the community.”

Family Service Rochester Program Supervisor Jackie Glynn thanked the volunteers. There about 20 volunteers signed up to help out in the Faribault area. Glynn said more volunteers are always welcome.

“The more volunteers we have, the more services we can offer,” Glynn said. “Anne meets with the seniors in their homes and gets them signed up, and Jennell [Loeffler, volunteer recruitment and retention specialist] helps match seniors up with volunteers.”

Volunteers can volunteer to provide household chores, yard work and repairs. They also can volunteer to provide companionship.

Bruce Shaffer was part of the Friendship program for many years and said companionship is a big need for many people.

“It was a service we were happy to do,” Shaffer said. “It was so rewarding. You walk out of there just bouncing. They looked forward to it and met you right at the door.”

Though he hasn’t been able to be as involved as he would like due to various health reasons, Shaffer said he helps out NHN when he can.

Attendee Becky Iverson said she quit working in 2018 and since has taken on several volunteer opportunities. She is interested in becoming a more regular volunteer with NHN for companion visits.

“I am going on a cruise next month, but after May I would love to have a consistent companion,” Iverson said.

Seniors who use the service, like Dorthy Durand, Elgie Cloutier and Marion McHugo also attended the open house event.

Cloutier said she was in need of someone to clean her home, because there were things she could not do on her own. She learned about the NHN program through the senior center, and she commended the capabilities of the program.

McHugo, too, sang praises to her volunteer who helps her clean.

“She does a wonderful job,” McHugo said.

Durand added: “It’s a great service.”

Faribault Daily News

Veterans group shows documentary

On average, 22 veterans and one active duty military die by suicide daily. That’s over 8,000 men and women a year, according to Operation: 23 to Zero. Operation: 23 to Zero started in 2015 with a group of people who were raising awareness for veteran and military suicide in the Stillwater area. The director was looking to grow the organization, particularly south of the metro, and Faribault resident Kirk Mansfield...
FARIBAULT, MN
NRToday.com

Educator Champions Across the County Use STEAM Hub Resources to Engage Students

The Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub is an initiative of the Douglas County Partners for Student Success (DCPSS) and supports families, educators, youth-serving organizations and community members to provide inspiring, engaging, authentic STEAM learning experiences for youth in Douglas County, preparing them for future careers and a meaningful future. It advocates for an approach to teaching and lifelong learning that emphasizes the natural interconnectedness of all disciplines of learning with an emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. This integrated approach to learning creates problem-solvers, innovators, critical thinkers and collaborative team players, collectively referred to as STEAM Thinking. We are committed to connecting children, families and educators with resources and career-connected learning opportunities to build the skills needed to identify problems and create innovative solutions that lead to personal,social and economic vitality.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Faribault Daily News

Locals bring access to clean water to children in Cambodia

The Faribault Rotary Club is dedicated to making an impact — oftentimes locally and other times far from home. Rotary members recently returned from a service trip to Cambodia, where they helped set up infrastructure to provide clean water to hundreds of children and their families. The project includes a holding pond, garden and water purification system. “The project was at a school where about 550 kids had never had...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

People come together to support young cancer patient

Community identity and responsibility have been a common topic of conversation lately. As the world continues to change, the fact remains that no one should have to go through hard times alone. The Lonsdale community has begun banding together to support 9-year-old Lonsdale resident Jacob Bongers and his family, as he continues chemotherapy. A benefit will be held for Jacob at the American Legion In Lonsdale on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jacob has been through a lot in the last few...
LONSDALE, MN
Faribault Daily News

Partners look to increase youth participation

Youth programs of all types like sports, arts, faith-based or service-learning all have one common goal: increasing youth participation through providing high-quality programs. Youth program facilitators and instructors gathered together with Amy McBroom and Becky Ford Tuesday morning to learn about all of the components that make a youth program successful and keep kids and families coming back. YouthConnect! is a network of local youth organizations meeting periodically throughout the...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Locals band together to aid Ukraine

Many organizations across the world are contributing to the relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees. But it is not just global organizations that are making a difference. Faribault community members also are working to provide aid through financial assistance and nutritious meals. Tim Stromer of Jesus Food, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing food and faith to those in need, is organizing opportunities for the community to help the Ukrainian refugees. ...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Business leaders: Workforce is state's strength

A skilled and committed workforce is what has kept them investing in Minnesota, leaders of some of Faribault’s most iconic manufacturing businesses told a visiting state official. The commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development came to Faribault Friday for a roundtable with business and public officials. After a tour of the Faribault Mill, Commissioner Steve Grove asked a panel what the state is doing well to attract and retain businesses and what it could be doing better. He said he was...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Hope Center, law enforcement work together to support victims

Domestic violence and sexual assault are far more common than many people realize. In many communities, the only resource available to victims is the police. While the police are a vital part of the process of dealing with these situations, there is a lot more under the surface that the police cannot take care of alone. The Hope Center in Faribault is dedicated to providing support and advocacy to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. ...
RICE COUNTY, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
