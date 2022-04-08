Researchers have developed a Russian-language method for the preoperative mapping of language areas
Neurolinguists from HSE University, in collaboration with radiologists from the Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Centre, developed a Russian-language protocol for functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) that makes it possible to map individual language areas before neurosurgical operations. The study was published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience. When neurosurgeons...medicalxpress.com
Comments / 0