ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Tyrone McKinley Freeman: How MacKenzie Scott’s $12 billion in gifts to charity reflect an uncommon trust in the groups she supports

By Tyrone McKinley Freeman
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: MacKenzie Scott disclosed on March 23 that she had given $3.9 billion to 465 nonprofits in the previous nine months. These no-strings-attached donations bring the total she has given away in the past two years to at least $12 billion. Philanthropy historian Tyrone Freeman weighs in on Scott’s approach...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Habitat LA To Receive $20 Million From Massive MacKenzie Scott Gift

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Habitat for Humanity of Greater LA will receive $20 million as part of a giant donation to the organization from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. MacKenzie Scott. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) Scott, an author and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, donated $436 million to Habitat For Humanity International and its 84 U.S. affiliates. The Los Angeles arm of the group will receive $20 million, which they say will be put toward expanding key programs like building new homes, repairing existing homes, and offering loans in underserved communities. The donation will be the largest in Habitat For Humanity of Greater LA’s 32-year history. “The significance of receiving this gift during a local and national affordable housing crisis, exacerbated by the pandemic and historic racial inequities, cannot be overstated,” Erin Rank, Habitat LA president and CEO, said in a statement. Habitat LA has built, rehabilitated, or repaired more than 1,000 homes across greater Los Angeles since 1990. Scott — who has already given millions to Los Angeles-area community organizations, museums, and universities — earlier this month gave $20 million to South LA’s Charles Drew University.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Marietta Daily Journal

Melinda French Gates and MacKenzie Scott are backing $1 billion gender fund

Melinda French Gates and MacKenzie Scott are among philanthropists donating money to the Gender Fund, which seeks to raise $1 billion to advance equality and women’s leadership in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Contributions to date have topped $320 million and grant-making has begun across the three regions, Co-Impact,...
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
KEYT

MacKenzie Scott announces nearly $4 billion in donations

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott revealed that she has donated nearly $4 billion to 465 nonprofits in a new blog post Wednesday, confirming the gifts that the groups have been announcing on their own for months. The announcement brings Scott’s publicly disclosed donations to more than $12 billion since 2019, including the $436 million donated to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 of its affiliates to create affordable housing announced Tuesday. That donation is the largest publicly disclosed gift from Scott and her husband, Dan Jewett, so far.
CHARITIES
KEYT

Mackenzie Scott has given $3.8 billion to 465 organizations since June

Mackenzie Scott said Wednesday she has donated more than $3.8 billion to 465 organizations since June. In a Medium post, Scott said her team’s focus in the past nine months continued to be helping underrepresented people from various backgrounds and communities. The billionaire philanthropist gave money to Planned Parenthood locations across the United States as well as to organizations helping at-risk children, minorities, refugees and rural health access, according to the post.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy