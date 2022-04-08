ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

This Popular Easter Treat Is Being Recalled for a Scary Reason

By Justina Huddleston
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GAChD_0f3dDv1L00
Andrej/Adobe.

If you’re anything like us, then when Easter looms on the horizon, you’re already busy stocking up on candy to fill up Easter baskets and for general snacking purposes weeks before the big day. That’s usually a good thing — you don’t have to contend with bare shelves in the candy aisle as the holiday gets closer — but this year, you’re going to want to go through your purchases carefully. That’s because Ferrero, the company that makes Kinder products in the US just issued a recall for some of their chocolates, and the reason why is pretty scary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hhkPL_0f3dDv1L00
Courtesy of Ferrero North America.

The Ferrero company is recalling two items, the Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket. Apparently, testing in the facility where the products were manufacturered detected salmonella typhimurium, a bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness including diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. It’s especially dangerous in children under 5, adults over 65, and those with weakened immune systems. Luckily, so far there have been no reports of illness associated with the recalled products in the US, but some people in Europe who ate products made at the same facility did fall ill. Here’s what you need to know to make sure you don’t end up accidentally ingesting one of the recalled products.

The Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment was sold at Costco in the San Francisco Bay area and Northern Nevada, and in BJ’s Wholesale Club stores. Look for the numbers 48RUP334, 48RUP335, 48RUP336, or 48RUP337 on the back panel to see if yours is the recalled product.

The Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket was sold at Big Y Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts, and the products recalles will have the number 03L 018AR – 306 printed on the bottom of the package.

If you do find yourself with some of the recalled Kinder chocolates on hand, you should dispose of it immediately, and sanitize any surfaces it came into contact with in your kitchen. You might also be able to return it at the place of purchase for a refund or exchange, but call the store you purchased it from first to check. Most importantly, make sure you don’t ingest it — no one wants to spend the week leading up to Easter in gastric distress.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This dollar store recalled every single product because of a massive rodent infestation

Family Dollar announced a massive recall a few weeks ago, stopping sales of many products in its stores after discovering an enormous rodent infestation at a distribution center. The recall was so significant that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a separate warning to inform customers about the significant recall action. A couple of weeks later, Dollar Tree issued its own recall for every single Family Dollar product it sells.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Health
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Health
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Milk Chocolate#Salmonella#Bacteria#Supermarkets#Crispy Wafers Assortment#Wholesale Club
countryliving.com

Why you should always close the bedroom door before you go to bed

Your nightly routine should include brushing your teeth, washing your face, and getting into comfy PJs, but new information shows that most people skip a very important step before climbing into bed. Nearly 60% of people sleep with their bedroom door open, according to a recent survey conducted by the...
HOME & GARDEN
Popculture

Bagel Recall Issued Nationwide

One lot of Bantam Bagels is being recalled due to an undeclared allergen issue. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Costco
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
9News

Check your bathroom: This popular brand of moisturizer has just been recalled

The maker of Jergens is recalling some of its moisturizing products because they may contain a bacteria that can pose a risk to people with weakened immune systems. The recall is for specific lots of 3-ounce and 10-ounce bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer with specific codes, the Kao USA Inc. said earlier this month.
SKIN CARE
WMAZ

2nd pancake and waffle mix recall in 2 days. This one is nationwide.

A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix. Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

This McDonald's Food Is Actually Free, According To A Former Worker

After the rise of COVID-19, the fast food industry saw a surge in prices on account of several factors such as labor costs and an increase in the prices of ingredients including eggs, meat, fish, poultry, and more. According to Business Insider, several fast food chains were affected such as Chipotle, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and The Cheesecake Factory among others. McDonald's saw an 8% increase in its prices and customers took to social media to complain about the fact that fast food eateries are a lot more pricey than they used to be.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

SheKnows

41K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy