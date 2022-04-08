This Popular Easter Treat Is Being Recalled for a Scary Reason

Andrej/Adobe.

If you’re anything like us, then when Easter looms on the horizon, you’re already busy stocking up on candy to fill up Easter baskets and for general snacking purposes weeks before the big day. That’s usually a good thing — you don’t have to contend with bare shelves in the candy aisle as the holiday gets closer — but this year, you’re going to want to go through your purchases carefully. That’s because Ferrero, the company that makes Kinder products in the US just issued a recall for some of their chocolates, and the reason why is pretty scary.

Courtesy of Ferrero North America.

The Ferrero company is recalling two items, the Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket. Apparently, testing in the facility where the products were manufacturered detected salmonella typhimurium, a bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness including diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. It’s especially dangerous in children under 5, adults over 65, and those with weakened immune systems. Luckily, so far there have been no reports of illness associated with the recalled products in the US, but some people in Europe who ate products made at the same facility did fall ill. Here’s what you need to know to make sure you don’t end up accidentally ingesting one of the recalled products.

The Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment was sold at Costco in the San Francisco Bay area and Northern Nevada, and in BJ’s Wholesale Club stores. Look for the numbers 48RUP334, 48RUP335, 48RUP336, or 48RUP337 on the back panel to see if yours is the recalled product.

The Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket was sold at Big Y Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts, and the products recalles will have the number 03L 018AR – 306 printed on the bottom of the package.

If you do find yourself with some of the recalled Kinder chocolates on hand, you should dispose of it immediately, and sanitize any surfaces it came into contact with in your kitchen. You might also be able to return it at the place of purchase for a refund or exchange, but call the store you purchased it from first to check. Most importantly, make sure you don’t ingest it — no one wants to spend the week leading up to Easter in gastric distress.