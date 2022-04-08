ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Pull Up A Chair: Oprah Winfrey Sits Down With Viola Davis In Exclusive Netflix Special

By Sammy Approved
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KoYVj_0f3dDrUR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJvtC_0f3dDrUR00

Source: Courtesy of Netflix / Netflix

Pull up a chair! Netflix announces new special with Oprah Winfrey and Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis , Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event . The two sit down to discuss Davis’ astonishing new memoir and memories of her childhood. Read more details below.

Fans can catch a glimpse inside of Davis’ personal life as she sits down with Oprah. She’s intimately diving into the intricacies of her childhood for the first time in the one time 48-minute special event. Viola shares memories marked with unimaginable poverty, disturbing abuse and “all things that cause you pain.”

The two talk about her past and how she’s managed to progress. Davis reveals that she has found peace through forgiveness and self-determination. She also discusses how she manifested the loves in her life and what it took to become one of the most acclaimed actresses of our time.

The official description:

Oprah Winfrey and Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis discuss her astonishing new memoir, Finding Me. For the first time Viola shares memories of her childhood marked with unimaginable poverty, disturbing abuse and “all the things that cause you pain.” Viola reveals how “giving up hope that the past could be different” has brought her peace, forgiveness and a sense of self. Viola also explains how she manifested the loves in her life and what it took to become one of the most celebrated and talented actresses of our time.

Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event is produced by Harpo from executive producers Tara Montgomery and Terry Wood and co-executive producer Brian Piotrowicz.

Be sure to check out the upcoming special exclusively on Netflix April 22, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Quincy Jones’ Kids: Meet His 7 Children, Including Rashida Jones & Quincy Jones III

The legendary music producer is the proud papa of six daughters and one son. Find out more about his incredible brood here!. Quincy Jones is an absolute legend in the music industry. The 89-year-old Chicago native is responsible for some of the biggest songs by such iconic performers as Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Michael Jackson. His work as a composer, writer and producer earned him a whopping 80 Grammy nominations, with 28 wins. He’s even been nominated for an Oscar on seven occasions! Hitting the high note time after time has allowed the former jazz musician to achieve a massive net worth of $500 million!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Parade

Oprah's Net Worth Will Have You Yelling 'O Boy!' How Oprah Winfrey Earned Billionaire Status

Oprah’s net worth is astronomical, and so are her accolades. Oprah Winfrey‘s eponymous talk show ran for a whopping 25 seasons (and only ended because she wanted it to), winning 47 Daytime Emmys while producing countless iconic interview moments (who can forget Tom Cruise on the couch?), as well as making full-fledged stars out of Dr. Phil McGraw, Dr. Oz and others. She has her own magazine (now all-digital), her own TV network and an indelible influence on culture, from her Book Club picks to her Favorite Things finds. And unlike so many celebs these days, her net worth is completely self-made.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Pull Up
HollywoodLife

Jim Carrey Says He’s ‘Retiring’ Unless Dolly Parton Calls For Biopic: Watch

Jim Carrey said he would only take on another project that’s ‘really important for people to see’ — and that would include a Dolly Parton biopic!. Jim Carrey declared that he’s retiring from the acting and comedy worlds — unless Dolly Parton calls. “I am retiring. I am being fairly serious,” he said in a new interview to Access Hollywood‘s Kit Hoover on Thursday, March 31. The 60-year-old didn’t say the door is closed for good on other projects though, explaining that he would consider a script that was “important for people to see”: including a Dolly biopic, which is how the topic came about. The singer has previously said she would love Jim to portray her music partner Porter Waggoner.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Regina Hall?

Regina Hall, 51, is an actor and producer who made a name for herself in the entertainment business via the "Scary Movie" franchise -- and she's scaring up some attention for her role in the recently...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Mark Wahlberg Hints at Leaving Hollywood as He Lists $90 Million Estate

Mark Wahlberg's time in Hollywood may be nearing its end. The 50-year-old actor, who has more than 60 film credits to his name, is considering retiring from Hollywood and acting "sooner rather than later," and it's all for a very important reason: family. Wahlberg opened up about the future of...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Ciara, Deon Cole, Louis Gossett Jr., Tamela Mann, & More Join Cast Of ‘The Color Purple’ Musical Movie

Click here to read the full article. Just when you thought the cast of The Color Purple musical couldn’t get any better, new members have been announced. On Tuesday (March 22), it was reported that Ciara is set to play adult Nettie. It was previously announced that Halle Bailey will play young Nettie. Outside of her music career, Ciara does have a host of acting roles under her belt including starring roles in MTV’s All You’ve Got (2006), Mama, I Want to Sing! (2011), and That’s My Boy (2012). She also landed a guest appearance on Season 6 of BET’s The Game.More from...
MOVIES
The Independent

50 Cent asks Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey to apologise to Mo’Nique

50 Cent has called on Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to apologise to Mo’Nique for their alleged influence in damaging her career.The rapper posted a video on Instagram on Monday (14 March) in which he suggested that the comedian had been blackballed from Hollywood after her 2010 Best Supporting Actress Oscar win for her performance in Precious.In the post’s caption, 50 Cent wrote: “I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow there [sic] influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career and this has went on for way to [sic] long.”Last month Mo’Nique appeared on Turnt...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Ciara joins The Color Purple movie musical as adult version of Halle Bailey's Nettie

The Color Purple movie musical has enlisted Ciara's platinum-certified vocal chops. EW can exclusively reveal that the "Goodies" and "Level Up" performer has joined the cast of producers Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming film adaptation of The Color Purple musical stage production. The 36-year-old will star as the adult version of Nettie, with fellow recording artist and The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey previously announced as portraying the younger version of the character.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kris Jenner Hints Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony Was Filmed: ‘Make It Worth the Wait’

Always keeping up! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have surprised people with their Las Vegas wedding — but Kris Jenner teased that cameras may have been rolling during the special moment. "We make it worth the wait," Jenner, 66, hinted during an interview with E! News on Thursday, April 7, noting that she "did […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy