Muncie, IN

Muncie crime victim accused of stealing police officer's wallet

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
 2 days ago
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman on Thursday quickly switched from the role of crime victim to that of an accused criminal.

Authorities said the 34-year-old woman — not named in this article because of her victimization in the earlier case — had contact with a city officer on Thursday morning at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

The officer agreed to give the woman a ride to her home, on the city's southeast side, from the hospital.

While the officer was securing evidence from the earlier case in the back seat of her patrol car, the woman — in the front passenger seat — allegedly gained access to the officer's purse and took her wallet.

Later in the day, the officer was notified a transaction at a local store involving her debit card had been canceled when an improper password was entered.

She then determined her wallet was missing from her purse.

Other officers then went to the home along West Willard Street where the female crime victim had been dropped off.

The officer's missing wallet — and other items, including her Muncie police ID card — were recovered from the house.

The woman who had allegedly stolen the wallet was found in another house, next door to her own, that she had reportedly broken into.

She reportedly acknowledged she and an associate had gone to several businesses and made purchases using the officer's card.

The woman "advised she's a heroin addict, and needed the money (from the wallet) to get high," an investigator wrote.

She was arrested — on preliminary counts of burglary, theft and fraud — and transported to the Delaware County jail.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

Comments / 5

Muncie, IN
The Star Press

