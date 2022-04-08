ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IN

Charter Communications explains Wayne County fiber optic expansion

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22rMNl_0f3dDUNq00

RICHMOND, Ind. — Charter Communications received a warm welcome Wednesday from Wayne County's commissioners.

A four-person Charter delegation, led by Elizabeth James, a manager in government affairs, explained the company's plans to extend its fiber network that makes 1 gigabit broadband service accessible to more than 3,000 Wayne County home and business addresses. Commissioner Ken Paust turned up the heat by jokingly asking if that would all be completed by year's end.

That won't happen, but Charter expects to finish its Indiana projects by the end of 2025. That's two years earlier than required by the Federal Communications Commission, which provides much of the project funding.

"This is good news," said Acacia St. John, the program manager with Forward Wayne County who is also involved with the Wayne County Broadband Coalition and attended Wednesday's presentation.

More on installation plans:Charter Communications plans Wayne County broadband installation

Areas to be impacted by network expansion

The FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund reverse auction awarded Charter more than $59 million to expand its fiber network into census blocks in 44 Indiana counties. That includes $3.7 million for the Wayne County's southern and northern portions that lack reliable broadband service. Charter also expects to invest $236 million into the Indiana projects that will install about 4,700 miles of fiber network impacting about 54,000 addresses.

The local project targets 3,180 Wayne County buildings, but James said that's a conservative estimate likely to increase significantly as installation occurs. She explained that fiber optics flow, rather than hop, from place to place. The census blocks awarded Charter are not all contiguous, so to connect some of those areas, lines will be installed across census blocks Charter was not awarded during the auctioning process.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

In addition, the company has applied for the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs' Next Level Connections Broadband Grants program. Charter applied for a $1,528,915 grant with a $391,500 Charter match for fiber installation accessible to 261 addresses. Grant awards are expected still this month, and OCRA expects completion in two years.

St. John and Commissioner Jeff Plasterer previously attended Charter's presentation to Union County officials. The company has progressed further in Union County as it extends its fiber optic lines from Ohio into Indiana.

Wayne County business news:Vandor receives 6 abatements on $6.4 million investments, 28 new jobs

Finding internet access for residents

The Wayne County Broadband Coalition formed in an attempt to find broadband solutions throughout Wayne County. The COVID-19 pandemic brought the insufficient internet capabilities to the forefront as residents worked from home and participated in virtual learning. Charter's installations complement that work.

"It really does advance it in the fact that our residents will have access," St. John said. "The areas that they are building out under this RDOF and then also what they plan to do if they're awarded Next Level Connections are underserved or unserved areas, so it fits really nicely with what we're doing."

Charter will not request any county funding. It only asks for support and cooperation, especially with right-of-way issues and permitting. The FCC funding and the OCRA grants focus on rural areas that lack the population to attract provider investment without government incentives.

"Right, because they're low density, and that's kind of how providers operate," St. John said. "So by doing a reverse auction, they bid it out, it's happening and they're not asking the county for additional funds. You can't beat that."

Internet services and installation map

Charter's Spectrum product would offer broadband internet, television, voice and mobile services. The technology will provide 1,000 Mbps down and 500 Mbps up with no modem fees, contracts or data caps. The company has programs to assist households, schools and low-income students and seniors afford the broadband connections.

Charter's map shows installations progressing north and south of Richmond. The network for the northern area extends from Greenville, Ohio, and the southern network extends from Oxford, Ohio, through College Corner, Ohio. Charter's Wayne County installation plan divides into more than a dozen phases, which will be activated as they're completed.

County flood plans:Collaboration celebrated for resolving flood plain issue for 2 families

RP&L:Utility receipt tax repeal to reduce rates by 1.4% beginning July 1

The process begins with a walk through each phase's proposed route, then continues with design and construction. The fiber will most often be attached to utility poles.

The walk-through stage has been completed for two Fountain City-area phases and two Hagerstown-area phases. The earliest start date for construction among the four phases is Dec. 1, with the earliest activation date April 10, 2023. The four phases total 107 miles of fiber and 799 buildings.

Learn more about Charter's Spectrum expansion projects at www.spectrumruralexpansion.com.

Wayne County residents are urged to register for OCRA's Indiana Connectivity Program and to regularly provide data for the Indiana Farm Bureau Speed Test.

The Indiana Connectivity Program, at www.in.gov/ocra/broadband/icp/, matches those without broadband access to service providers. It also assists with the cost of extending service to those individuals and businesses.

The speed test at www.infarmbureau.org/resources/broadband-speed-test provides data about the level of broadband service.

Both enable accurate mapping of broadband service independent of provider claims.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Record

Wayne County Care Center

Veteran health care executive Judy Beichler joined the Wayne County Care Center (WCCC) as administrator, according to an announcement by the Wayne County commissioners. She has 35 years of experience in the health care field and has been a licensed administrator for 28 years. “I began my career as a...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
The Daily Record

Wayne County Transit Demonstration Day announced

Wayne County Transit travels throughout the county to places of employment, medical facilities, grocery stores, shopping centers, restaurants, schools, libraries and more, according to a release from the Wayne County commissioners. Riders can travel to and from anywhere in the county, including Apple Creek, Burbank, Creston, Congress, Dalton, Doylestown, Fredericksburg,...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Indiana Government
Wayne County, IN
Government
County
Wayne County, IN
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
cbs17

New interstate coming to Johnston, Wayne and Lenoir counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Drivers traveling through Johnston, Wayne and Lenoir Counties will see signage for a new interstate going up soon. The N.C. Department of Transportation announced they’ve received federal approval to designate two bypass segments of U.S. 70 as Interstate 42. This move makes the I-42...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Communications#Fiber Optics#Fcc
WKTV

County leaders call for fiber optic fee removal to increase broadband access

County leaders are looking to increase access to broadband by eliminating a fiber optic fee that restricts access in local communities. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and Herkimer County Board of Legislators Chairman Jim Bono recently penned a letter in support of new legislation that would eliminate a $20,000 per mile fee on fiber optics installed in state right of ways.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
The Daily Record

Wayne County to receive grant funding for primary election

KEY ACTION Authorized a grant application and primary 2022 funding agreement with the Ohio Secretary of State and the Wayne County Board of Elections. DISCUSSION Under Senate Bill 9, Ohio’s elections boards have been granted another $9 million. Wayne County’s elections board is being granted $79,363 to be used by Aug. 1. Any unused funds would need to be returned by Aug. 5.
Romesentinel.com

Officials: End fiber optic fee

Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. and Herkimer County Board of Legislators Chairman Jim Bono have called for the elimination of an expensive Department of Transportation fiber optic fee that they say is restricting broadband access in their communities. “The COVID-19 pandemic made it abundantly clear how essential it...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Oneida, Herkimer counties call for elimination of state fiber optic fee

The heads of Oneida and Herkimer counties have made a call for the elimination of New York’s “expensive” fiber optic fee. In a March 8 letter to state Sen. Michelle Hinchey and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. and Herkimer County Board of Legislators Chairman Vincent Bono argue that the state Department of Transportation’s fiber optic fee is “unfair” and is restricting broadband access.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Reuters

Sprint, Charter Communications settle patent, trade-secrets disputes

(Reuters) - Cable giant Charter Communications Inc and T-Mobile's Sprint Communications Co have agreed to settle a wide-ranging intellectual property dispute over the alleged misuse of each other's technology, according to court filings. The companies asked federal courts Monday and Tuesday to dismiss the cases, citing the agreement. Details of...
DELAWARE STATE
KFVS12

Crews installing new fiber optic cable in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland city is moving their communications service into the 21st century. Circle Fiber, a local communications company, is installing fiber optic cable throughout Poplar Bluff. Across the city, crews are working daily, deploying the infrastructure in order to complete the city-wide network. “Fiber optic...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
The Oak Ridger

Area transportation, childcare are barriers to work

While jobs are available, various factors including childcare, transportation and the ability to purchase work supplies or clothing may be holding some people back from joining the workforce in the Oak Ridge area. Transportation. With retail and other opportunities growing in Oak Ridge, a question remains: How will people physically...
OAK RIDGE, TN
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

1K+
Followers
479
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

pal-item.com has the latest Richmond, Indiana news plus sports, life and local entertainment stories and video.

 http://pal-item.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy