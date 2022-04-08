Nevada Contractors Association to award over $140K in scholarships

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Contractors Association (NCA) will award a total of $144,000 to 19 students entering the construction industry.

The recipients will be going to UNLV, CSN, trade schools, and certified programs. The association will hold their scholarship award ceremony on April 28 at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino.

NCA’s Workforce Development Department is engaged with CCSD by educating students, teachers, staff, and parents about the construction industry.

NCA will continue to raise money to help pay for costs associated with obtaining certificates and degrees in the construction industry, Director of Workforce Development Karen Gomez said.

