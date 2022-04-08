ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Nevada Contractors Association to award over $140K in scholarships

By Ana Rodriguez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Agifr_0f3dD3si00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Contractors Association (NCA) will award a total of $144,000 to 19 students entering the construction industry.

The recipients will be going to UNLV, CSN, trade schools, and certified programs. The association will hold their scholarship award ceremony on April 28 at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino.

NCA’s Workforce Development Department is engaged with CCSD by educating students, teachers, staff, and parents about the construction industry.

NCA will continue to raise money to help pay for costs associated with obtaining certificates and degrees in the construction industry, Director of Workforce Development Karen Gomez said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Nursing scholarships awarded to UPMC students

The next generation of nurses has received financial help to make their health care goals come true. More than $185,000 in scholarships was awarded Monday by the Hamot Health Foundation. The money is going to current students at the Jameson School of Nursing at UPMC Hamot. The school opened in August 2021 and expects to […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Government
cbs19news

Association offers scholarships to address staff issues at nursing homes

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A statewide association of not-for-profit aging services organizations is looking to help address a shortage of health care workers in nursing homes. LeadingAge Virginia is now accepting applications for 10 scholarships, each worth $1,700. According to a release, the scholarships will cover tuition and...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Gomez
KESQ

Arizona to resume disenrolling people from Medicaid program

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Medicaid program says it and a health care program for children will soon resume disenrolling state residents no longer eligible for coverage and that an estimated 500,000 people currently enrolled will need to go through a process to see if they remain eligible. Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System officials said the state generally hasn’t disenrolled beneficiaries since the pandemic began in March 2020 unless they moved out of state, voluntarily disenrolled, aged out of the children’s program or died. But an agency statement said some people with Medicaid or KidsCare coverage now could be disenrolled from those programs because they no longer meet financial or medical eligibility requirements.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Construction Industry#Spa#Nca#Unlv#Csn#Ccsd#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
8 News Now

8 News Now

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy