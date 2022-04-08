ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Man jailed after alleged attack of 2 deputies, injuring them

By Aileen Wingblad
The Oakland Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were injured during an assault early Tuesday morning, leading to a Pontiac man’s arrest. The sheriff’s office is reporting that just after midnight on April 5, deputies were approached by a man while they were blocking traffic at an accident scene involving a downed wire, at...

