Meet the nominees in boys basketball for the Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards

The Savannah Morning News is proud to announce the nominees for boys basketball player of the year for the Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards, presented by Georgia Ports, to be held in June. The winner will be the announced at the show. It is produced with support from Chatham Orthopaedic Associates. More details about the program are coming soon.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, and the player of the year will be selected. All official nominees can receive a free ticket. Check back later in the year for information on how to RSVP.

The Coastal Empire High School Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Here are the boys basketball player of the year nominees:

Antonio Baker, Sol C. Johnson High School, junior

D'Ante Bass, Windsor Forest High School, senior

Jerald Colonel, Robert W. Groves High School, senior

Zyere Edwards, Saint Andrew's School, junior

Shamarrie Hugie, A.E. Beach High School, junior

Ted Hurst, Sol C. Johnson High School, senior

Larry Johnson, A.E. Beach High School, sophomore

Tremaine Johnson, Robert W. Groves High School, senior

Dayyan O'Neal, Calvary Day School, senior

Lukas Plautana, Woodville-Tompkins High School, senior

Zion Powers, Woodville-Tompkins High School, senior

Abasi Scott, Windsor Forest High School, senior