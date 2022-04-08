ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Remember Essential? An eBay listing shows shelved speaker prototype

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe oft-forgotten Essential Home never officially saw the light of day following Essential’s 2020 closure, however, a prototype for the smart device has surfaced on eBay. The Essential Home was a part of the company’s planned products that, like Project GEM, were scrapped before Essential eventually shut its doors. Apparently, the...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
ELLE DECOR

Amazon Is Selling a Walk-In Greenhouse That Will Ship in Two Days for $90

If you’ve ever considered adding a standalone greenhouse to your yard, you know how big of an investment it can be. According to Maya Haynie of deVINE Plantery, prices can run between $1,000 and $5,000 for decent prefab options, or closer to $20,000 if you’re looking for something custom. But thanks to Amazon, you may just be able to fulfill your greenery dreams for under $100 (yes, really!).
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Essential Home
People

Amazon Shoppers Think They've Found the Perfect Convertible Chair for Small Spaces

Intentional or not, it is pretty likely that at some point in your life, you will fall asleep somewhere that is not your bed. Whether it's in an airplane seat or a chair at a cafe, sometimes you just need to take a nap. We've all been there. What if you had a chair you could fall asleep in that wouldn't leave your entire body sore the next day? Game-changer, right? Enter the convertible chair that's proving to be an Amazon shopper favorite.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Digital Trends

Get this 70-inch TV for only $550 at Best Buy today

If you’ve never owned a big-screen 4K TV before, you’re missing out. These huge, high-definition displays can bring the cinematic experience to your home with an incredible level of detail and scale that makes your movie-viewing experience truly special. That’s why we jumped at the chance to tell you about one of the best 70-inch TV deals we found at Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Android TV for just $550, which is a $280 discount on the regular price of $830. That’s easily one of the best TV deals you can get. Keep reading to discover what makes this TV truly special.
ELECTRONICS
Real Simple

Save Up to 62% on Mattresses, Desks, TV Stands, and More at Amazon's Hidden Outlet

Refreshing your home come springtime is just as important as upgrading your cleaning gadgets and adding new warm-weather attire to your closet. With longer days and nicer temperatures, this is the perfect opportunity to redecorate—or at least add a few new furniture items to your space. And you don't have to wait for the next big sale holiday to score good-quality pieces for your bedroom, living area, or at-home office, because Amazon has a hidden outlet store that's chock-full of stylish furniture up to 62 percent off.
SHOPPING
Esquire

The Viral TikTok Decor That's Actually Worth Buying

When it comes to adding your personality and style into your home, the finishing touches are what make your hard work look complete. We know, it seems overwhelming (and expensive!) to dive into decoration mode after you've finally finished all the big renovation projects, but fear not: that's where TikTok comes in. There's a whole world of interior design on TikTok, but one of the best corners of the app to find inspiration are home styling videos. TikToker users love to show how they add their personal touch to anything—a shelf, a coffee table, an accent wall—you name it, they're styling it. The amazing finds are also all about convenience and accessibility, so most of the home decor accessories you see on TikTok are available on sites like Amazon and Walmart. That means fast (usually free) shipping and affordable prices. In that spirit, we kept everything on this list under $50.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TODAY.com

We found can't-miss deals on outdoor furniture and accessories, starting at $12

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

5 TV deals you can’t afford to miss today — from $350

Picking up a TV can be a daunting task, especially with all the choices out there and also trying to keep your budget in mind. Of course, everybody wants to get the best deal they can, but not all deals are created equal, so we’ve collected some of the best you’re going to find today. That being said, if none of these do it for you, or the deals are over by the time you catch this, we’ve collected some of the best TV deals for April.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: An IKEA Entryway Piece Loses Its “Office File Cabinet Vibes” with a Quick DIY

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s official: Pole wrap is the key to turning basic big box pieces into totally stunning furniture, as evidenced by Michelle McRae’s dresser rescue, Bailey Powell’s shoe cabinet IKEA hack, and now a third project — also made from an IKEA shoe cabinet base.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

The 21 Best Carpet Cleaners for Getting Stubborn Stains Out of Your Rugs and Carpets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The right rug or carpet can really tie a room together. But an ugly, noticeable stain on a rug can really make the whole look fall apart. By being prepared with one of the best carpet cleaners, you’ll always have everything you need to eliminate stains before they become a permanent, attention-stealing and potentially stinky problem. The best carpet cleaner solutions are numerous and easy to find these days. Most often, they work using...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy