ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hygiene, CO

Colorado firefighter sets Guinness World Record

By Evan Kruegel, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SErTt_0f3dApu200

HYGIENE, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Being a firefighter requires a certain amount of mental and physical strength. But it’s a part of the job that firefighter Dylan Miraglia of Hygiene, Colorado, takes more seriously than some.

“It’s a physical job, it’s a blue-collar job,” Miraglia said. “You have to be strong, and that’s one of the aspects of the job.”

When Miraglia’s not working, you can usually find him working out in a small gym tucked behind the rural Boulder County fire station.

“I’ve been weightlifting my whole life, and there’s not a day where I’m going to take off and relax. It’s just a part of me,” he said.

Duo accused of duping Secret Service: What were they after?

Miraglia said he’s always dreamed of setting a world weightlifting record and stumbled upon a challenge while flipping through the Guinness Book of World Records.

“They had a record for who could lift the most weight by atlas stone in sixty minutes,” he said. “And I saw that and I was like, ‘OK, I could beat this, I know I could beat this.’”

Last September, Miraglia set out to accomplish the task, lifting a 193-pound atlas stone 194 times in one hour.

Miraglia had to film the attempt from multiple angles, and have a certified timer verify the process. In the end, he lifted more than 37,000 pounds over the course of the hour, crushing the previous record by roughly 8,000 pounds.

Selling your home? The best time of year to list is coming soon, reports find

After weeks of waiting, he said the record was verified a few weeks ago.

“I was actually on shift at the station and got this email, and was like, ‘Ahh, this is awesome!'” he said.

Miraglia already has his eyes set on another record involving Turkish kettlebells. He’s also hoping to make it back-to-back years on the Lifeline Puppy Fire Rescue Dogs Calendar .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

SUNDAY: Sunshine stays around for the end of your weekend with a big jump in temperatures. High temperatures will reach the low 80s with winds from the south. Clouds increase Sunday evening ahead of the front and lows will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. NEXT WEEK: A front will approach Mississippi from […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

2 women arrested after tip leads to body buried in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two women after a body was discovered buried in Clinton. On Monday, April 4, police said they received a tip that a man had been killed in Jackson, and his body had been buried on Magnolia Road near Cynthia Road. When officers arrived at the location, they found […]
JACKSON, MS
95 Rock KKNN

The Haunting History Behind This Famous Colorado Ranch

A real estate listing on ranchflip.com describes Colorado's 7-11 Ranch as a "spectacular horse ranch" with a "2,300+ square foot 'lodge' that sleeps ten" in the idyllic Gunnison County. While those statements aren't untrue, the property is actually famous for a much darker reason: the murder of 29-year-old Jacob "Jake"...
GUNNISON COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Boulder County, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Boulder, CO
City
Hygiene, CO
99.9 KEKB

Watch a Young Colorado Girl Have an Innocent Moment with a Moose

Normally, when someone gets this close to a moose bull, bad things happen. The opposite was true for a young Colorado girl who just shared an innocent moment with one of these large beasts through a window in her home. According to 9NEWS share on YouTube, this video comes from...
OutThere Colorado

Dog found alive on Colorado mountain pass days after presumed death in avalanche

On March 10, a couple and their dog were hit by an avalanche in the area south of Monarch Crest. A male skier was able to avoid getting buried by deploying an avalanche airbag. He was then able to recover a partially buried female skier. While the two humans had made it out of the snow without injury, their dog was no where to be seen by the time they eventually made the call to leave the scene. With survival unlikely, the owners, along with...
COLORADO STATE
WyoFile

A dangerous game of chicken on the Colorado River

Seven Western states and their leaders — all depending on water from the Colorado River — remain divided. Opinion — Split into basins by an imaginary border at Lees Ferry, Arizona, each state can share blame for the rapid depletion of reservoirs that once held over four years’ flow of the Colorado River. But now, Lake Powell and Lake Mead edge closer to empty. With water savings gone, the Lower Basin has been trying to cope, though the Upper Basin carries on business as usual. Meanwhile, 40 millions Americans depend on flows from this over-diverted river.
COLORADO STATE
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#Kdvr#Atlas Stone 194 Times
Power 102.9 NoCo

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
lonelyplanet.com

The top 7 hot springs in Colorado, from high-end luxury to the wild outdoors

Colorado is a soaker’s paradise with countless natural hot springs dotting the Rocky Mountain landscape. Born from rain and snow that seep deep into the earth and resurface steaming and infused with healing minerals, these natural hot tubs are sublime. Whether you seek the hidden variety, reachable only by...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
K2 Radio

Why Wyoming Is The Least Populated State?

Wyoming is such a beautiful state. There are a lot of opportunities for anyone who wants to build just about any kind of dream. 80% of America lives East of what seems to be a dividing line between the Midwest and the east coast. There are some big pockets of...
WYOMING STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy