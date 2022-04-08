Proposed bill would reduce California work week to 4 days for companies with more than 500 employees

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KNX) — A new bill before the California state legislature would shorten the work week from 40 to 32 hours for companies with more than 500 employees.

The bill, AB 2932, introduced by Assembly member Cristina Garcia (D.-Bell Gardens), would amend the state labor code to achieve the four-day workweek. Employees would not be forbidden from working more than 32 hours, but would be entitled to overtime pay if they do. This would amount to a 10% increase in pay for the average employee in California.

Under the amended labor code, a full work day would be defined as eight hours.

The legislature has until Aug. 31 to pass the measure, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has until Sep. 30 to sign or veto it.

