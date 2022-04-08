ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Proposed bill would reduce California work week to 4 days for companies with more than 500 employees

By Jake Flanagin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkGeD_0f3dAoGX00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KNX) — A new bill before the California state legislature would shorten the work week from 40 to 32 hours for companies with more than 500 employees.

The bill, AB 2932, introduced by Assembly member Cristina Garcia (D.-Bell Gardens), would amend the state labor code to achieve the four-day workweek. Employees would not be forbidden from working more than 32 hours, but would be entitled to overtime pay if they do. This would amount to a 10% increase in pay for the average employee in California.

Under the amended labor code, a full work day would be defined as eight hours.

The legislature has until Aug. 31 to pass the measure, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has until Sep. 30 to sign or veto it.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

For the 1st time in California history, a woman has signed a bill into law

California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis (D) on Thursday became the first woman in state history to sign a bill into law. With Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on vacation out of the country, Kounalakis is acting governor until his return. On Thursday morning, the state legislature voted to extend an eviction moratorium through June 30, and because the current law expires on Friday, Kounalakis had to quickly sign the emergency bill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Day#Ab 2932#Assembly#Knx News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MarketWatch

California bill would hold tech companies liable for kids’ social-media addiction

A pair of California lawmakers introduced a bill that aims to hold technology companies liable for social-media addictions that may affect children. The bill would let parents and guardians sue platforms that they believe addicted children in their care through advertising, push notifications, advertising and design features that promote compulsive use, particularly the continual consumption of harmful content on issues such as eating disorders and suicide.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy