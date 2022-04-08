What you need to know about the proposed Caddo School District Millage renewals

On April 30, Caddo Parish Schools will be asking Caddo Parish taxpayers to vote for a millage which will renew three property tax millages. These millages will continue to fund the basic operations of the school system.

"These are no new taxes," Dr. Lamar Goree, Caddo Superintendent said during media luncheon. "These three mills account for approximately 47% of the district's total local funding revenue."

These three millages will help keep the second largest industry in Caddo Parish going strong.

Operations and Maintenance

This millage is for 17.00 mills and is used for the operation and maintenance of the school district.

It generates $31.9 million annually.

What is this millage used for?

Salaries and benefits of teachers and support staff

Maintenance and operation of district classrooms and sites

Fuel and upkeep of bus fleet

Curriculum and resources

Operations and Maintenance Support

This millage is for 11.19 mills and is used for support of maintenance and operation of the school district.

It generates $21 million annually.

What is this millage used for?

Classroom technology

Utilities and maintenance of schools

Classroom technology

Salaries and benefits of teachers and support staff

Building and Equipment

This millage is for 6.82 mills and is used for the maintenance and upkeep of buildings and equipment in the school district.

It generates $12.6 million annually.

What is this millage used for?

Maintenance of district facilities

Upgrades to campuses for ADA and Title IX compliance

HVAC upgrades

Overall improvements to aging buildings

"We did not chose how public education would be funded but it is our charge to make sure we get that information out there. So the funding does continue," Goree said. "When you think of any organization loosen half of its employees that is traumatic. I do think anything that would prevent this from passing would be catastrophic to our community."

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.