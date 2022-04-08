ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Astronomers find farthest galaxy ever

By Colin Martin
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0azdvd_0f3dASnR00

The famous phrase, "In a galaxy far, far away," has a whole new meaning.

A group of astronomers announced on Thursday that they have located the most distant astronomical object ever, as the galaxy named HD1 is more than 13.5 billion light-years away, according to findings in The Astrophysical Journal and the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society Letters ( MNRAS ).

The researchers said that HD1 existed about 330 million years after the Big Bang, according to Astronomy.com .

The galaxy is "extremely bright in ultraviolet light," meaning that it would produce stars at a high rate, and if it's a starburst galaxy, then it would create over a 100 stars a year. They then realized that HD1 produced stars at a much higher rate, up to 10 times more than the usual starburst galaxy, according to Space.com

"The very first population of stars that formed in the universe were more massive, more luminous and hotter than modern stars," Fabio Pacucci of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, lead author of the MNRAS study, and co-author in the discovery paper on ApJ, said, according to EurekAlert .

"If we assume the stars produced in HD1 are these first, or Population III, stars, then its properties could be explained more easily. In fact, Population III stars are capable of producing more UV light than normal stars, which could clarify the extreme ultraviolet luminosity of HD1."

Population III stars are those born from the Big Bang, but they have never been spotted by astronomers.

"Such stars, composed of only hydrogen and helium, have never been observed, and they would have been much bigger and brighter than the ones in the universe today," according to The New York Times . "They would have burned hot and died fast in supernova explosions that then jump-started the chemical evolution polluting a pristine universe with elements like oxygen and iron, the stuff of us."

Astronomer Yuichi Harikane led the team of researchers, including Pacucci, at the University of Tokyo, as they spent more than 1,200 hours using the Subaru Telescope, VISTA Telescope, UK Infrared Telescope, and Spitzer Space Telescopes to search for the objects.

"It was very hard work to find HD1 out of more than 700,000 objects," Harikane said. "HD1's red color matched the expected characteristics of a galaxy 13.5 billion light-years away surprisingly well, giving me a little bit of goosebumps when I found it."

Researchers added that a supermassive black hole could be the cause of the luminosity of HD1. If it were a supermassive black hole, then it would easily be the earliest one ever found. Astronomer Avi Loeb, a co-author on the MNRAS paper, said that this finding is important to understanding more about the early universe.

"HD1 would represent a giant baby in the delivery room of the early universe," Loeb said. "It breaks the highest quasar redshift on record by almost a factor of two, a remarkable feat."

The group of astronomers plan to use NASA's James Webb Space Telescope to further explore the galaxy.

"I am excited as a kid who spots the very first firework in a magnificent and highly anticipated show," Pacucci said. "This could well be one of the first glimmers of light to illuminate the cosmos in a show that ultimately created every star, planet and even flower that we see around us today — more than 13 billion years later."

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Nasa image of star photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies

Nasa’s new space telescope has gazed into the distant universe and shown perfect vision: a spiky image of a faraway star photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies. The image released on Wednesday from the James Webb Space telescope was a test shot – not an official science observation – to see how its 18 hexagonal mirrors worked together for a single coordinated image taken 1m miles (1.6m km) away from Earth. Officials said it worked better than expected.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starburst Galaxy#Astronomical#Astronomers#The Astrophysical Journal#Mnras#The Big Bang#Astronomy Com#Space Com#Apj#Eurekalert#Population Iii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Digital Trends

Astronomers spot a vast, mysterious circle in space

Astronomers have spotted an enormous and mysterious object more than a million light-years across, called an odd radio circle (ORC). ORCs were first identified in 2019, and now researchers have released the highest resolution yet of the strange phenomenon. The image was captured by the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory’s...
ASTRONOMY
AccuWeather

Astronomers discover 'geological wonderland' on Pluto

NASA scientists revealed new findings this week, including the presence of cryovolcanoes, that are reshaping what is known about the distant dwarf planet. It's not just the air on Pluto that is cold -- the volcanoes on the dwarf plant are frigid, too. According to a group of scientists on NASA's New Horizons mission team, which recently turned up new discoveries about the "geological wonderland," Pluto's volcanoes don't shoot out lava when they erupt. Instead, they launch large amounts of frozen water that may have the consistency of toothpaste.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

NASA system predicts impact of small asteroid

A small asteroid hit Earth's atmosphere over the Norwegian Sea before disintegrating on March 11, 2022. But this event wasn't a complete surprise: Astronomers knew it was on a collision course, predicting exactly where and when the impact would happen. Two hours before the asteroid made impact, K. Sarneczky at...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Small Asteroid Strikes Earth’s Atmosphere – Discovered Just Two Hours Before Impact

Asteroid 2022 EB5 was too small to pose a hazard to Earth, but its discovery marks the fifth time that any asteroid has been observed before impacting into the atmosphere. A small asteroid hit Earth’s atmosphere over the Norwegian Sea before disintegrating on March 11, 2022. But this event wasn’t a complete surprise: Astronomers knew it was on a collision course, predicting exactly where and when the impact would happen.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Asteroid half the size of a giraffe strikes Earth off the coast of Iceland – just two HOURS after it was discovered by astronomers

A small asteroid struck the Earth above Iceland last Friday — just two hours after it was spotted by an astronomer. The space rock, named 2022 EB5, is believed to have mostly burnt up in our planet's atmosphere, but even if it had impacted the surface it would have done little to no damage because it was just 10ft (3 metres) wide, about half the size of a giraffe.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Mysteries of the Pyramids: How Were These Structures So Perfectly Aligned?

Throughout generations, academics were perplexed by the Giza pyramids, but not merely on their enigmatic spaces and secret corridors, but also because of how historical Egyptians erected such massive constructions without technological advancements. The 'Almost Perfect' Pyramids of Ancient Egypt. Amongst the greatest perplexing challenges seems to be how buildings...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Astronomers detect galactic space laser

A powerful radio-wave laser, called a "megamaser", has been observed by the MeerKAT telescope in South Africa. The record-breaking find is the most distant megamaser of its kind ever detected, at about five billion light years from Earth. The light from the megamaser has traveled 58 thousand billion billion (58...
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Beyond Our Universe: “Worlds Utterly Unlike Anything We Can Imagine” (Weekend Feature)

Is the universe we see – stars, moons, planets, clusters of galaxies – a small, accidental tip of an infinite cosmic iceberg? During the epoch of inflation, thought to have been triggered by the phase transition that marked the end of the grand unification at approximately 10^−36 seconds after the Big Bang, the accelerating expansion of space was far more dramatic than in today’s universe. Inflation lasted for only 10^-32 seconds, but the universe expanded at an absolutely staggering rate, increasing in size by a factor of 10^26. During this period, no objects – even two elementary particles – remained close enough to one another for long enough to interact.Small Piece of Space Formed Our Universe.
ASTRONOMY
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy