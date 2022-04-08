ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Jazz Fest organizers announce who will replace Foo Fighters in the lineup

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fBvH9_0f3dAQ1z00

New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival organizers announce that Red Hot Chili Peppers will replace Foo Fighters in the upcoming festival music lineup.

The band stepped in to replace Foo Fighters after they announced they canceled all of their tour dates following the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins last month.

This is the second time RHCP played at the festival. Their last Jazz Fest appearance was in 2016. Red Hot Chili Peppers is set to perform on Sunday, May 1. Jazz Fest 2022 runs from April 29 through May 8 at the New Orleans Fairgrounds.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Watch Foo Fighters Play ‘Everlong’ at Their Final Gig With Taylor Hawkins

Click here to read the full article. The shocking news of Taylor Hawkins’ death is just beginning to reverberate around the world, and little is known beyond what the Foo Fighters released in their public statement. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family,” they wrote, “and we ask that their privacy by treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.” When Hawkins died, the Foo Fighters were in Colombia preparing to play at the Estéreo Picnic festival on the same bill as the Strokes, J. Balvin, and the Libertines. Their last gig with the drummer took...
MUSIC
The Independent

Taylor Hawkins death: Miley Cyrus to dedicate festival performance to Foo Fighters drummer

Miley Cyrus has pledged to dedicate her forthcoming concert to Taylor Hawkins, following the Foo Fighters drummer’s death.The band, who are currently touring South America, announced that the 50-year-old musician had died on Friday (25 March).“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” a statement shared on Twitter read.“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”Tributes quickly began to pour in online for Hawkins, with artists including Ringo Starr and Ozzy Osbourne sharing their devastation.Among them was Cyrus, who had been due to headline...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Taylor Hawkins Pain: Late Drummer ALMOST Left Foo Fighters Before Death Due to THIS

Taylor Hawkins almost spent his last years without Foo Fighters. Since 1997, Hawkins had been sharing his talent with Foo Fighters after officially replacing William Goldsmith who quit the band due to Dave Grohl's perfectionism. The late drummer himself experienced Grohl's attitude that it almost made him leave his post.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
TMZ.com

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins' Casket Arrives In Los Angeles

The remains of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins have arrived in L.A. on the bands private plane, and the emotions from the group are palpable. The plain-black casket was loaded onto the chartered 757 jet Tuesday at the El Dorado Airport in Bogota, Colombia ... he arrived at LAX later the same day.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet Grohl Performs at Pre-GRAMMYs Event After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Dave Grohl's wife, Jordyn Blum, and daughters Violet, 15, and Harper, 12, stepped out on Friday in all black at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell. The three women posed together on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada, days before the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards, which are set to take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Vegas.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl In Tears In 1st Photo Since Taylor Hawkins Death As He Arrives Back In LA

Dave Grohl sobbed as he landed back in Los Angeles along with his Foo Fighters bandmate, devastated over the death of Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl was filled with emotions he arrived back in California after the unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The 53-year-old could be seen sobbing at Los Angeles International Airport as he embraced who is believed to be his manager John Silva on Saturday, March 26. The two men were surrounded surrounded by Dave’s other bandmates including Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Samantha Sidley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
CinemaBlend

After Taylor Hawkins' Tragic Passing, Tom Morello, Travis Barker, Questlove And More Pay Tribute

The sudden death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has led to an outpouring of support for the musician’s family and the surviving band members. It has also led to a ton of stories, tributes and remembrances from other celebrities across the world of entertainment. Hawkins was someone who attracted friends and admirers wherever he went thanks to his fun and unique spirit, and their tearful remembrances are now everywhere on social media.
MUSIC
Tri-City Herald

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins’ Cause of Death Is Currently Under Investigation

The talented drummer of Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins’ cause of death is currently under investigation. On Friday, March 25, Bogota, Colombia, health officials “received a report about a patient with chest pain in a hotel located north of the city,” one day prior, according to a press release from the District Secretary of Health, which was translated to English, released via Twitter on Saturday, March 26.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foo Fighters#Red Hot Chili Peppers
NME

Queen’s Brian May “frustrated” by Taylor Hawkins’ death

Brian May has said that he feels “so frustrated” by the death of the late Taylor Hawkins. The Foo Fighters drummer passed away last Friday (March 25) at the age of 50 in Bogotá, Colombia while the band were on their South American tour. The Queen guitarist,...
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

Slash, Elton John, Wolfgang Van Halen Sing for Taylor Hawkins

Tributes to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins continued to be paid following his death in Colombia on Friday night. The 50-year-old was mentioned last night during performances by Slash, Elton John, Mammoth WVH and Liam Gallagher, among others, while Stevie Nicks wrote a poem about her late friend. Speaking to...
MUSIC
Variety

Foo Fighters, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., More Join Grammy Performers Lineup

Click here to read the full article. The Recording Academy has unveiled a second round of performers for the 64th annual Grammy Awards: nominees Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Nas, and Chris Stapleton, and, as revealed by Variety Wednesday night, a special In Memoriam performance featuring songs of Stephen Sondheim by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler. The Grammys, again hosted by Trevor Noah, will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and will be available to stream live...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Stereogum

‘90s Alt-Rock Fest Flannel Nation Announces Inaugural Lineup

Flannel Nation is a new festival that bills itself as “a celebration of the ’90s” and it’s bringing some alt-rock bands to the Port Of Los Angeles in San Pedro this fall. On the roster are Everclear, Soul Asylum, Candlebox, Filter, Cracker, Fastball, and Sponge, and the lineup poster helpfully reminds you of each band’s most popular songs. That poster also promises a special guest headliner that’s still TBA, and says that more bands that will be added.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy