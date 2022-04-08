Jazz Fest organizers announce who will replace Foo Fighters in the lineup

New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival organizers announce that Red Hot Chili Peppers will replace Foo Fighters in the upcoming festival music lineup.

The band stepped in to replace Foo Fighters after they announced they canceled all of their tour dates following the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins last month.

This is the second time RHCP played at the festival. Their last Jazz Fest appearance was in 2016. Red Hot Chili Peppers is set to perform on Sunday, May 1. Jazz Fest 2022 runs from April 29 through May 8 at the New Orleans Fairgrounds.