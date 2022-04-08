ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

One person is arrested after a crash injured one officer and a child

By Sigmund Seroka NBC Right Now
 2 days ago

YAKIMA, Wash. – One man is in jail after a crash in Yakima that injured one child and a police officer. Yakima...

