Arkansas man sentenced for being a felon in possession of ammunition

GULFPORT, Miss. ( WJTV ) – An Arkansas man was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

According to court documents, on October 6, 2020, Victor Cody Rosillo, who had been traveling in Mississippi, committed a drive-by shooting from a nearby street onto Keesler Air Force Base near the Military Hospital Emergency Room.

No firearms was recovered, but two shell casings and a fired bullet were recovered from the scene by Biloxi Police and Keesler Security Forces.

After analyzing the recovered projectile, a forensic examiner determined the bullet to be a 9mm bullet consistent with the 9mm shell casings recovered, which would have been fired from a 9mm HiPoint firearm.

Investigators learned that was the same type of firearm possessed by Rosillo during the Keesler shooting incident.

Rosillo, who was serving a term of state felony probation in Arkansas at the time of the shooting in Mississippi, was indicted by a federal grand jury and pled guilty on December 28, 2021.

