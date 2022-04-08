Arkansas man sentenced for being a felon in possession of ammunition
GULFPORT, Miss. ( WJTV ) – An Arkansas man was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.
According to court documents, on October 6, 2020, Victor Cody Rosillo, who had been traveling in Mississippi, committed a drive-by shooting from a nearby street onto Keesler Air Force Base near the Military Hospital Emergency Room.Meridian man sentenced for intent to distribute meth
No firearms was recovered, but two shell casings and a fired bullet were recovered from the scene by Biloxi Police and Keesler Security Forces.
After analyzing the recovered projectile, a forensic examiner determined the bullet to be a 9mm bullet consistent with the 9mm shell casings recovered, which would have been fired from a 9mm HiPoint firearm.
Investigators learned that was the same type of firearm possessed by Rosillo during the Keesler shooting incident.
Rosillo, who was serving a term of state felony probation in Arkansas at the time of the shooting in Mississippi, was indicted by a federal grand jury and pled guilty on December 28, 2021.
