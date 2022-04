Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. No zodiac sign is too good for some quality Netflix and chill every now and then. Of course, some zodiac signs are more prone to staying home than others (looking at you Cancer queens), but every now and then, a recharge is mandatory. That’s why I’ve broken down the tv show to watch for every zodiac sign—according to your sign’s personality traits, likes and dislikes, I can *almost* guarantee you’ll find a new fave...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 DAYS AGO