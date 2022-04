At 40 ear-old, Swiss champion Roger Federer, winner of twenty Grand Slam titles, is now in the final stages of his extraordinary career. In recent years, the Swiss tennis player has played very little, he played a few tournaments in 2021 returning from a stoppage of many months and stopped again at the Wimbledon quarter-finals (defeated in three sets by Hubert Hurkacz) and since that day he has not more back on the court.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO