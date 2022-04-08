Hot weather cooks up more business than a typical April on the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The excessive spring heat has brought more people out and with that, more business for retail and restaurants in some areas.

That includes the Central Coast where the average temperatures are normally about 20 degrees lower in mid-April than they are now with forecasted highs in the mid-80's again until a cool off late this weekend.

The waterfront is a clear sign of the uptick in business.

Many people are out on kayaks, jet skis, paddle boards, and fishing.

They are renting bikes, dining out and doing some leisure shopping.

On Stearns Wharf, seeing customers walking along with a dripping ice cream cone is not uncommon with the current heat wave.

It's another business boost many owners are enjoying in the months coming out of the COVID-19 crisis.

The First Alert weather center is forecasting temperatures in the 80's today and a drop into the 60's and 70's by Monday.



Jet skier Charles Pearson was with his son and said, he will be in the sun for many activities from recreation to food. "Everything, we are outdoors all day today We're going to get a snack. "

On the wharf, Canadian visitor Marcia Jones said, "you see the boats, you see the sea lions you come down here and get an ice cream and enjoy the sun."



One kayaker from Buellton escaped the valley heat to get in to the cool ocean waters and saw many people with the same idea. Dustin Schmaeling said, "there's a bunch of boaters and sailboats and kayaks and stuff out there and they're having a great time."

He's not an owner so the kayak rental business at the Santa Barbara landing gets what's become a regular customer. "I did the math. and it's like renting a kayak versus buying one . You could go out 60 to 70 times it would be about the same price as a nice kayak."



This is also the place where the Condor Express whale watching launches and one man says he buys passes for several trips a year. Jeff Fink said, " I looked at the marine weather and it calls for wind but we're just going to go. It is just a great experience. "

The land shark touring and sightseeing vehicle is on land and in the water. It also gets private bookings. Friday it was fully loaded.

The post Hot weather cooks up more business than a typical April on the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .