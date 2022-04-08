ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Hot weather cooks up more business than a typical April on the Central Coast

By John Palminteri
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M651I_0f3d7mzt00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -  The excessive spring heat has brought more people out and with that, more business for retail and restaurants in some areas.

That includes the Central Coast where the average temperatures are normally about 20 degrees lower in mid-April than they are now with forecasted highs in the mid-80's again until a cool off late this weekend.

The waterfront is a clear sign of the uptick in business.

Many people are out on kayaks, jet skis, paddle boards, and fishing.

They are renting bikes, dining out and doing some leisure shopping.

On Stearns Wharf, seeing customers walking along with a dripping ice cream cone is not uncommon with the current heat wave.

It's another business boost many owners are enjoying in the months coming out of the COVID-19 crisis.

The First Alert weather center is forecasting temperatures in the 80's today and a drop into the 60's and 70's by Monday.


Jet skier Charles Pearson was with his son and said, he will be in the sun for many activities from recreation to food. "Everything, we are outdoors all day today   We're going to get a snack. "

On the wharf, Canadian visitor Marcia Jones said, "you see the boats, you see the sea lions you come down here and get an ice cream and enjoy the sun."


One kayaker from Buellton escaped the valley heat to get in to the cool ocean waters and saw many people with the same idea. Dustin Schmaeling said, "there's a bunch of boaters and sailboats and kayaks and stuff  out there and they're having a great time."

He's not an owner so the kayak rental business at the Santa Barbara landing gets what's become a regular customer. "I did the math. and it's like  renting a kayak versus buying one . You could go out 60 to 70 times it would be about the same price as  a nice kayak."


This is also the place where the Condor Express whale watching launches and one man says he buys passes for several trips a year. Jeff Fink said, " I looked at  the marine weather and it calls for  wind but  we're just going to go.   It is just a great experience. "

The land shark touring and sightseeing vehicle is on land and in the water. It also gets private bookings. Friday it was fully loaded.

The post Hot weather cooks up more business than a typical April on the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buellton, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Pearson
LiveScience

San Andreas Fault's creeping section could unleash large earthquakes

The middle section of the San Andreas Fault may have the capacity to host larger earthquakes than previously believed. Between the towns of Parkfield and Hollister, the famous California fault undergoes something called aseismic creep. Instead of building up strain and then slipping in one earth-rattling moment, the two sections of fault move imperceptibly, releasing stress without causing large quakes. But looking back millions of years in time, researchers have found that this section of fault may have experienced earthquakes of magnitude 7 and higher. That is larger than the magnitude-6.9 Loma Prieta temblor that killed 63 people in the Bay Area in 1989.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Central Coast#Extreme Weather#70#Canadian
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTLA

21 sea lions found dead on O.C. coast

Twenty-one young sea lions were found dead in the past three weeks on Orange County beaches. “That’s really abnormal,” Dr. Alissa Deming said, adding that the sea lions appeared to be in healthy condition and actively eating. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on April 5, 2022.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy