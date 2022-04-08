Stay warm no matter where you go with this Dyna-Glo portable heater

Dyna-Glo Grab N Go XL Portable Heater (Walmart)

Buying a heater when spring is in full force might seem a bit strange at first, but that’s the best time of year to score a great deal on one! Whether you’re planning a camping trip, working in the garage, or doing anything else outside, take advantage of this deal from Walmart and get a portable heater from Dyna-Glo for just $69.99.

Dyna-Glo Grab N Go XL Portable Heater Dyna-Glo Walmart Shop Now

Weighing just over 12 pounds, this heater from Dyna-Glo is easy to take with you on the go. It’s powered by up to two 1lb liquid propane (LP) tanks that provide between 2.4 - 9.2 hours of heat each. Speaking of heat, this unit puts out up to 18,000 BTUs per hour, which is more than sufficient to heat up to 450 square feet of space.

Thanks to the Swivel Valve technology, switching out propane tanks is a breeze and it takes just a few seconds. It also has a tip switch built-in for safety reasons that will automatically shut the heater off if it falls over.

According to the manufacturer, this heater can also be used indoors for emergency heat situations. So if you have a power outage and you have no heat in your home, you could fire this up and use it in a pinch. Just make sure it’s in a well-ventilated area and you follow all manufacturer recommendations!

When the cold nights settle in and winter weather makes a return, you’ll be happy you bought this heat while it was on sale. So head over to Walmart’s site and pick yours up before supplies run out.