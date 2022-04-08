ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MDH updates visitor policy

By Courtesy of McDonough District Hospital
 2 days ago
As per CDC and IDPH guidance for healthcare facilities, visitors and patients MUST continue to wear a mask or face covering while inside MDH, any MDH clinic, both of the Health Services Buildings, and inside the MDH Drive-Thru.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or has been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 10 days are asked not to visit or accompany a patient.

“Nearly two years after our initial COVID-19 response it’s very exciting that we are able to further ease some of our visitor restrictions while hardwiring our safety practices that are in place,” said Wanda Foster, Vice President/Chief Nursing Officer. “We hope that by safely allowing two visitors in many of our areas providing patient care that this will enhance the patient experience.”

Endoscopy (EGD and Colonoscopy): MDH will allow two (2) caregivers age 16 and older per patient. Caregivers can stay in the patient room in the endo wing.

Acute Care/ICU: Patients are allowed two (2) designated visitors age 16 and older at a time to enter the hospital (visiting hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m.).

COVID-19 Inpatients: COVID-19 inpatients are allowed one (1) visitor per day, age 16 and older (with the exception of two (2) caregivers if the patient is a minor).

Outpatient Testing (Cardio, Lab, Radiology, Nuclear Medicine): MDH will allow one (1) caregiver age 16 and older per patient (with the exception of two (2) caregivers if the patient is a minor). The caregiver must wait in the designated waiting room during the procedure.

Outpatient Surgery: MDH will allow one (1) caregiver age 16 and older per patient, with the exception of two (2) caregivers if the patient is a minor. Caregivers can stay with the patient during pre- and post-operative, and must wait in the waiting room during the procedure.

Obstetrics: Patients may have two (2) designated visitors age 16 and older during their stay.

Emergency Department: Patients may have two (2) designated visitors/caregivers during their stay.

The main Hospital entrance is open Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Patients and visitors must enter through the Emergency Room entrance after those main entrance designed hours.

